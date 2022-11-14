Baltic’s Newest Sailing Yacht Is Designed for Both Fast Offshore Cruising and Competitive Racing

Baltic Yachts has a sleek new sloop on the horizon.

The Finnish yard recently announced that it is building a bespoke sailing yacht for an “experienced yachtsman.” Penned by renowned German naval architects Judel/Vrolijk, the Baltic 80 Custom is billed as a “multi-role yacht” that is capable of fast offshore cruising and competitive sailing.

“She’s a particularly sleek and sporty looking yacht and could be regarded as a ‘new generation 80’ in a size range, which has recently been attracting attention from clients,” Baltic’s executive vice president Henry Hawkins said in a statement. “A lot of design work has been done to produce what should be a great performance cruiser-racer.”

The 80-footer is characterized by a streamlined exterior with a distinctive reverse-angle stem. She will be equipped with twin rudders, a lifting keel and a conventional propulsion system driving a folding propeller. Although Baltic didn’t provide an estimated top speed, the yard says the vessel will be easy to sail with a self-tacking jib set on a wide track. The rig design has yet to be confirmed, but the yacht will be fitted with in-boom furling.

The Baltic 110 Custom is currently under construction and is due for delivery in 2023. Baltic Yachts

The custom cruiser will be built in advanced composites with prepreg materials and a foam core. Her low-level coachroof features a fold-down dodger and bimini for cockpit protection in any condition. In terms of accommodation, the yacht offers three double cabins for six guests and one cabin for two crew. Baltic will be designing and building the interior in-house, with more details to follow soon. The yacht will also sport an oversized stern garage that can house a Williams 395 tender.

Construction on the Baltic 80 Custom is due to begin in January 2023, with a launch slated for the summer of 2024. The yard also has a Baltic 111 Custom and an all-carbon Baltic 110 Custom in the pipeline for delivery in 2023. So perhaps we should say Baltic has four sleek new sloops on the horizon.