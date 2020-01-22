Bannenberg & Rowell’s Latest Superyacht Concept Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Hotel Jealous

“Progressive architecture. A stupendous beach club and pool. A fireplace.” This marine-world haiku is how Bannenberg & Rowell describes its new 213-foot superyacht concept—and we’re officially intrigued.

Every inch of the gargantuan vessel, known as Telex, was designed by the London-based studio. The folks across the pond were inspired by four themes—adventure, active lifestyle, power and proportion—which were underscored, the company says, by the “fundamental notion of freedom.” Basically, it’s a superyacht fit for all seasons and occasions.

The vessel itself features a robust exterior inspired by military structures—she sports a well-balanced profile, a striking vertical bow, a wide forward upper structure, and a unique layered deck progression.

The expansive 1,300 GT interior affords many possible layout options. As standard, the vessel can accommodate up to 14 guests across seven staterooms, including four double cabins on the lower deck, a master suite on the main deck, plus two additional family or guest bedrooms. There is also space for 14 staff within the well-appointed crew quarters.

The contemporary open-plan design allows for swathes of natural light—thanks to floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing—as well as a natural flow between the indoors and outdoors. The main living space, which includes that fireplace, is described as “an all-season room that links deck and interior spaces.” In addition, both the main living space and the aft deck can be opened up to provide access to the pool area.

If the striking beach club isn’t enough to hook you, the rest of the superyacht’s luxury amenities surely will. Guests will have access to a high-tech gym with its very own spa, an observation lounge that affords incredible ocean views and a dive center that encourages deep-sea exploration.

Bannenberg & Rowell has not yet shared details regarding potential engine configurations, but since power is one of the thematic pillars, we image the motor yacht packs a punch. Production and delivery information is also still to come.

“Our project Telex explores the freedom that yachting can bring,” Bannenberg & Rowell’s creative director Simon Rowell said. Hey, that freedom looks pretty good to us.

Check out more pictures of Telex below: