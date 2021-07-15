This New 320 HP ‘Hypercraft’ Jet Ski Is Like a Superbike for the Seas

Belassi’s newest jet ski is vying to redefine the personal watercraft category. Named after the Italian word for “storm,” the Burrasca is primed to unleash a hurricane of power and has been fittingly described as a “hypercraft.”

Handbuilt in Austria, the speed machine features a sleek silhouette inspired by Italian motorcycles and aerodynamic carbon-fiber accents just like a hypercar. It comprises some 2,000 individual parts, including a race-grade composite hull with a unique pointed keel to help it effortlessly cut through the seas.

Beyond its eye-catching looks, Burrasca promises blistering speeds. That’s thanks to a turbocharged 1,602 cc marine 3-cylinder, which is capable of producing gutsy 320 horses. According to the Austrian builder, this gives the jet ski the ability to rocket from a standstill to 62 mph in less than four seconds and soar to an exhilarating top speed of around 74 mph. Think of it as your very own sea-faring superbike.

Designed for gung-ho watersport enthusiasts, the Burrasca can reportedly hit 3 gs while turning, which means you’ll need a helluva grip when doing donuts. It also has four exhaust tips that look nothing short of menacing.

As for the cockpit, it features two individual displays. One screen is built around an integrated GPS unit while the other displays the navigation, fuel consumption and g-meter.

The best part? Since each Burrasca is handcrafted, you can pick any color you like for the exterior. It’s likely to get a polished finish, too, as each unit takes 100 hours to come to fruition, according to the brand. As a testament to the team’s design nous, Belassi recently won a renowned Red Dot Design Award for the Burrasca.

“Part of creating something special is to make a product less industrialized—that’s why the Burrasca is handcrafted,” the team said in a statement. “The lines of the Burrasca are sharp, stunning and instantly recognizable.”

As to be expected, the Burrasca will set you back a pretty penny. The craft is priced at $59,300 (€50,000) and is currently only available across Europe and Asia. But fingers crossed this particular storm hits our shores soon.

Check out more photos below: