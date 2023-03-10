Boat of the Week: The Infinity Pool on This 229-Foot Superyacht Turns Into a Dance Floor at the Touch of a Button

Even with a superyacht that measures close to 230 feet bow to stern, space can be at a premium. Which is why the sleek-and-slender, Benetti-built Alfa features a sparkling infinity-edge pool that, at the mere touch of a button, rises up to transform into a disco dance floor.

Or it can be raised half-way to create a safe, shallow, heated paddling pool for the kids. Or fully elevated to provide more space for lounges, dancing or alfresco dining.

An unusual beach club that focuses on split-level living. Courtesy Breed Media for Fraser Yachts

“It was the first time Benetti incorporated this technology into one of its superyachts, and it’s a great way of offering added flexibility to the aft deck,” says Vassilis Fotilas, broker with Fraser Yachts.

Alfa is set to be the star of the Palm Beach boat show, and with her new $70.5 million (€67m) asking price, she’ll also likely be the most expensive.

The salon in the vast owner’s suite. Courtesy Breed Media for Fraser Yachts

Originally launched in 2020 at Benetti’s yard in Livorno, Italy, the yacht was completed in 2021 and went on to win that year’s World Superyacht Award for Displacement Motor Yachts Between 1,000 and 1,599GT—she’s 1,425GT.

Shortly afterward, she was listed with Fraser for $84 million. “The current owner has yet to use the yacht. She’s essentially new,” says Fotilas.

With her steel hull and aluminum superstructure, mile-long, helicopter-friendly foredeck and towering, near vertical bow, Alfa’s exterior lines and naval architecture are the work of Benetti’s in-house design team.

Having the tender garage forward opens up space at the stern. Courtesy Breed Media for Fraser Yachts

The interior design is by Laura Pomponi and her Ancona, Italy-based Luxury Projects studio, who worked closely with the detail-focused owner to create a seven-stateroom layout. In fact, there are eight cabins in total, with an additional one set aside for the owner’s personal bodyguard and butler. The yacht cruises with a crew of 15.

“Without a doubt, one of the most impressive features of the yacht is the full-deck owner’s suite,” says Fotilas. “The space includes a private office, a gym, massage room, television room, bar, breakfast area. It’s really an apartment.”

The main salon. Courtesy Breed Media for Fraser Yachts

One of the suite’s coolest features is the very private, 860-square-foot sunken forward sun deck reached via elegant curved-glass doors. And it has direct access to the vast, teak foredeck capable of touch-and-go helicopter landings.

One of the owner’s key requirements was to have no visible air conditioning vents, and hidden lighting throughout with no spotlights, but only custom, hand-made table lamps.

The beach club pool can be covered to create a dance floor. Courtesy Breed Media for Fraser Yachts

And because the owner is said to be on the tall side, he specified extra-high ceilings. In the master suite, they’re close to eight feet high, and average over seven feet throughout, including lower-deck areas like the beach club.

Speaking of the beach club, Alfa seemingly goes against convention by not having the usual expansive swim platform with opening transom door, which tend to focus on fun water toys. Instead, there’s a full-beam lounge and movie-watching space tucked away beneath that high-low pool, with drop-down balconies on each side.

Not that there’s any shortage of sun-tanning spaces. In addition to the pool deck, there’s a secluded sky deck with a hot tub, sunpads, and shade, if needed, thanks to the yacht’s broad radar arch.

The office on the owner’s deck. Courtesy Breed Media for Fraser Yachts

There’s another drop-down balcony off the full-beam formal dining room with seating for 12—ideal for cocktails overlooking the water, or an after-dinner aperitif or cigar.

On the lower deck the six ensuite guest cabins are connected to the rest of the yacht via a stunning glass-and-stainless-steel elevator. Take it to the bridge deck and a surprise and delight is to look up and see directly into the top-deck, glass-bottomed jacuzzi pool.

Most of the owner’s foredeck is open space. Courtesy Breed Media for Fraser Yachts

As for ferrying guests around, Alfa comes with a custom 24-foot, 12-seat, limousine tender from Italian builder Ecoline. It sits in a hull-side garage close to the bow that can also hold a pair of Jet Skis.

Powering the superyacht are twin 2,400-horsepower V12 Caterpillar diesels capable of pushing Alfa to a 17-knot top speed. Throttle back to 12 knots and the yacht has a transatlantic range of over 5,000 nautical miles.

