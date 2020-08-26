Quantcast
// RR One

Inside the Secretive Interior of the 351-Foot ‘Lana,’ One of Benetti’s Largest Superyachts

The superyacht 'Lana' is as modern and elegant on the inside as her contemporary exterior suggests. Here are the first images of the interior.

Lana Jeff Brown

Superyacht owners are often guarded about the interiors of their vessels, just as most of us would be with the interior of our homes. This week, the owner of Lana—one of the largest yachts ever built by the Benetti yard in Italy—allowed images of the 351-footer to go public, courtesy of Imperial Yachts, which was the owner’s representative on the build and now is overseeing the yacht’s charter.

Related

Lana has no shortage of exquisite features, from the hand-sculpted onyx-table dining table to 12 in a winter garden that overlooks the sea to the full gym. A large swimming pool, cinema room and multiple social spaces, both inside and out, define the yacht.

Lana’s interior is vast but tasteful. The beach club, in its way, represents the overall elegance of the yacht, with a large salon on the interior that connects to large fold-out terraces on either side, and lounges in the hallway between treatment rooms. A hammam, or Turkish bath, with ornate walls and large marble table, expands the beach club’s spa experience.

Lana

The interior is elegant, contemporary and spacious, such as the main dining area with a table for 16.  Imperial Yachts

The ensemble of spacious cabins, comprised of the owner’s suite on the wheelhouse deck and seven VIP staterooms on the main deck, add to the sense of luxury across the yacht. The full-beam master cabin has windows and a terrace on both sides, with pieces of modern art, Art Deco-style light fixtures and stylized wood paneling. The 8’9”-high ceilings add to the suite’s sense of space.

The main deck is defined by dozens of floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the superstructure, allowing plenty of natural light, while the 50-foot beam fosters the sense of open space. Social areas were critical to the design of this yacht, and include everything from the terraces by the pool to a salon up near the wheelhouse, complete with a baby grand piano.

Lana’s beautiful interior can be experienced as a charter yacht in the Mediterranean, and next winter, in the Indian Ocean. “Lana has an incredible appeal that will make her, for sure, the next decade superyacht charter yacht to experience in her range,” Julia Stewart, Imperial director, said in a statement. “She is bold, unique, sleek and aggressive, mixing perfect experience at sea with unforgettable charter moments.”

Check out more photos of Lana below. Lana

lana

Jeff Brown

lana

Imperial Yachts

Lana

Imperial Yachts

lana

Jeff Brown

Jeff

Jeff Brown

 

More Marine

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad