Inside the Secretive Interior of the 351-Foot ‘Lana,’ One of Benetti’s Largest Superyachts

Superyacht owners are often guarded about the interiors of their vessels, just as most of us would be with the interior of our homes. This week, the owner of Lana—one of the largest yachts ever built by the Benetti yard in Italy—allowed images of the 351-footer to go public, courtesy of Imperial Yachts, which was the owner’s representative on the build and now is overseeing the yacht’s charter.

Lana has no shortage of exquisite features, from the hand-sculpted onyx-table dining table to 12 in a winter garden that overlooks the sea to the full gym. A large swimming pool, cinema room and multiple social spaces, both inside and out, define the yacht.

Lana’s interior is vast but tasteful. The beach club, in its way, represents the overall elegance of the yacht, with a large salon on the interior that connects to large fold-out terraces on either side, and lounges in the hallway between treatment rooms. A hammam, or Turkish bath, with ornate walls and large marble table, expands the beach club’s spa experience.

The ensemble of spacious cabins, comprised of the owner’s suite on the wheelhouse deck and seven VIP staterooms on the main deck, add to the sense of luxury across the yacht. The full-beam master cabin has windows and a terrace on both sides, with pieces of modern art, Art Deco-style light fixtures and stylized wood paneling. The 8’9”-high ceilings add to the suite’s sense of space.

The main deck is defined by dozens of floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the superstructure, allowing plenty of natural light, while the 50-foot beam fosters the sense of open space. Social areas were critical to the design of this yacht, and include everything from the terraces by the pool to a salon up near the wheelhouse, complete with a baby grand piano.

Lana’s beautiful interior can be experienced as a charter yacht in the Mediterranean, and next winter, in the Indian Ocean. “Lana has an incredible appeal that will make her, for sure, the next decade superyacht charter yacht to experience in her range,” Julia Stewart, Imperial director, said in a statement. “She is bold, unique, sleek and aggressive, mixing perfect experience at sea with unforgettable charter moments.”

Check out more photos of Lana below.