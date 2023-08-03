Benetti’s Popular Diamond Series Just Got a New 145-Foot Superyacht Sibling

Benetti has launched the latest of its 145-foot Diamond series in what has become an iconic line for the Italian builder. The as-yet-unnamed yacht is the sixth unit in the Diamond 44M series, with two others reportedly under construction. The first unit, Ink, was launched at the beginning of 2020.

The Diamond series exterior was designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta, with the interior coming from Benetti’s Interior Style Department. Cassetta used elaborate glass across the exterior as well as high hull-sides and a long reverse sheer to define the profile. His goal was to design a “contemporary take on the classic style that has made Benetti yachts famous all over the world,” according to the company.

The all-composite yacht was designed to have a classic look but with contemporary features. Courtesy Benetti Yachts

Benetti designed the 44M series to be a long-distance cruiser: At 11 knots, it has a transoceanic range of 5,000 nautical miles. The world’s largest superyacht builder by number of projects, Benetti said the 44M is aimed at owners with nautical experience, who want “a balance between tradition and innovation.” The 44M is also one of the first all-composite superyachts from Benetti.

The design’s high points include a 1,097-square-foot sun deck that is the most spacious in its class. The upper deck has a bow pool as well as the pilothouse. The full-beam owner’s apartment on the main deck measures 645 square feet, and includes a large en-suite, a walk-in closet, and a separate office area attached to the main bedroom. The other staterooms include two VIP cabins and two smaller cabins with twin beds.

Ink was the first Diamond 145 launched in 2020. EMILIO BIANCHI

It’s also one of the quietest yachts in the under 50-meter class. Benetti focused on reducing noise in multiple ways, including using elastic coupling on the transmission system, floating floors, and bulkheads on all decks to minimize vibration, and adding soundproofing around components like discharge piping on the main onboard spaces.

This vessel joins sisterships Ink and Lucky Wave, which have the same exterior profile and interior layout but with different interior designs.