This Stylish New 131-Foot Superyacht Has an All-Glass Infinity Pool on Its Beach Club

Benetti’s newest fleet member could get you all the way from the North Pole to the South Pole.

Part of the Italian yard’s B.Yond line of long-range voyagers, the limited-edition 131-foot model has the same go-anywhere cruising capabilities as its predecessors but has been outfitted with a few high-end features in honor of Benetti’s 150th anniversary.

Penned in collaboration with P.L.A.N.A. Design, the sleek hull is finished in an elegant hue the yard calls “Vulcan Grey” and embellished with black accents. There is also a gold line running from the stern to the bow and a gilded, backlit Benetti logo on the side of the upper deck.

The gray hull is accented with a gold waterline. Benetti

Once you’re aboard, you’ll find two internal stairways–one for guests and one for crew–that allow seafarers to easily navigate the vessel in complete privacy. The main deck sports four elegant VIP cabins and a spacious full-beam owner’s suite, while the lower deck is equipped with five cabins for the crew and another spare cabin that can be turned into a gym, spa, or wellness area.

The backlit, gilded Benetti logo. Benetti

There’s fun to be had outside, too. The vast new beach area on the upper deck is adorned with a plush lounge with two C-shaped sofas and two coffee tables, as well as a transparent infinity pool that spans nearly 86 square feet. The bridge deck features an enclosed Hamptons-style veranda and sunbeds aft and a hem station and control cabin forward. The sun deck is home to a bar, an alfresco dining area, and a sunbathing area. Finally, the generous stern area can hold water toys. If you don’t need the storage space, you could easily turn it into an onboard spa.

The aft decks. Benetti

The design of the highly versatile model was engineered so that its owner can tweak it to their particular tastes and needs. It also sports a garage that can store two Jet Skis, a tender, and a rescue boat.

A view of the transparent infinity pool. Benetti

As for grunt, the limited edition can be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that makes it the most sustainable yacht in its class. It offers four operating modes, including “Full Electric” for zero-emission cruising. In Eco Transfer mode, meanwhile, the vessel has a range of 8,200 miles at 9 knots. That’s almost double the range of similarly sized competitors.

If you’re interested, best act fast: The yacht is only available to order until June 2024.