The Owner’s Suite on Benetti’s New 215-Foot Superyacht Is Bigger Than Most NYC Apartments

Benetti’s newest superyacht sounds like a win in every sense of the word.

The custom 215-footer, christened Triumph, pairs exceptional craftsmanship and world-class art with go-anywhere capabilities and top-notch amenities.

Delivered by the Italian yard last week, the vessel sports an “aggressive streamlined” exterior penned by Giorgio M. Cassetta, with sleek lines, a steel displacement hull and an aluminum superstructure. This complements the naval architecture designed in-house by the Benetti team.

Spanning six decks, Triumph’s interior was spearheaded by Green & Mingarelli Design and Benetti’s style department. The expansive space is characterized by large curved windows and eye-catching art created exclusively by renowned British photographer David Yarrow. Think of it as a floating private gallery.

The vessel can sleep 12 guests across six staterooms. The owner’s apartment is set over nearly 1,400 square feet and is located a stone’s throw from the scenic sky lounge on the upper deck. The VIP suite is located on the main deck near the living and dining areas, while the remaining guest cabins are situated on the lower deck with the galley and crew quarters.

Outside, the sun deck is equipped with a hot tub and a dining area that can seat 10 while the 753 square-foot beach club has drop-down platforms that give direct access to the sea. Naturally, seafarers also have access to a host of luxurious amenities, including a sauna, gym, massage room and helipad.

As for propulsion, Triumph packs a pair of MTU 12V 4000 M53R engines that promise a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. She can also cover some 4,700 miles while traveling at 12 knots. That should get you from the Viareggio yard to New York without any trouble.

In addition to Triumph, Benetti has launched two other custom superyachts this year, including the 213-footer Zazou and the 157-footer Hawa. No doubt more triumphs are to come.