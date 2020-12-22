This 164-Foot Benetti Superyacht Just Got a Royal Makeover—and It Can Be Yours for a Cool $13 Million

While an 18-year-old superyacht is nothing to be sniffed at, there’s always room for improvement. Take Benetti’s Queen Aida, for instance. The 164-footer was undeniably regal when first delivered in 2002, but this year it was given one helluva royal makeover.

The vessel, which just listed with SuperYachtsMonaco for the princely sum of $13 million (€11 million), was penned by award-winning designer John Bannenberg. It features a sleek steel hull, eye-catching lines and a white monochrome exterior that gives the vessel elegance in spades.

Envisioned as a family yacht, Queen Aida offers space for up to 11 guests across five cabins comprising a generous master suite, three doubles and a twin. Naturally, each cabin comes complete with an en suite and a top-notch AV setup.

When it comes time to socialize, guests can enjoy the sprawling main saloon that includes a dining area, full bar, lounge seating and an entertainment system. There’s also a sky lounge that offers plush furnishings, an oversized LED TV, a games table and a fully stocked bar.

As to be expected, Queen Aida offers a spate of high-end amenities fit for marine royalty, including a beach club and a panoramic sundeck with jacuzzi, barbecue and yet another bar. The 2020 refit also saw the addition of a high-tech cinema on the main deck. Elsewhere, guests can enjoy al fresco dining on the aft deck where a table for 10 and upholstered settees are located.

Queen Aida is fitted with twin MTU 16V 4000 diesel engines that give her a cruising speed of 17 knots, a top speed of 21 knots and a range of 4,800 nautical miles. She is also equipped with Naiad zero speed stabilizers to ensure she soars smoothly across the waves.

Interested? Queen Aida has been listed for sale by Julia Simpson at SuperYachtsMonaco.

