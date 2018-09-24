Benetti Offers Wide Open Spaces and an Infinity Pool at Sea

Italian shipbuilder Benetti had plenty to show off at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival. But at least for the moment, we’re going to turn our spotlight towards one specific yacht: the new Oasis 135’. A departure from Benetti’s more traditional designs, the 135’ plays with the distinction—or lack thereof—between indoor and outdoor spaces, helping bring you and your guests closer to the water and its potential adventures than ever before.

Aimed at owners who want their active lifestyle reflected by their yacht, the new model is imbued with a more casual feel than the more traditional boats in Benetti’s Classic line. The Oasis 135’ was designed by Benetti in partnership with RWD in the U.K. and Bonetti/Kozerski in New York, which has worked on everything from residential and retail spaces to furniture lines. The distinct approach to blending indoor and outdoor spaces is perhaps best exemplified by the designers’ take on a main saloon, which in this case is surrounded with windows that can all be opened, transforming the area into an extension of the deck outside.

The interior decoration adds to the casual, airy feel of the yacht with a palette that is heavy on light-colored leathers, white panels, and touches of rosewood. Also located on the main deck is the owner’s apartment, which features its own marble-bedecked bathroom and a private balcony in the owner’s suite—once again removing barriers between passengers and the sea. Belowdecks, the 135-foot yacht is equipped with two VIP cabins and two cabins with twin beds. Guests can also congregate at seating areas in the pilothouse or head up to the sundeck for fresh air, a drink at the bar, and some serious lounging.

However, the new boat’s coup de grâce has to be the beach terrace on the main deck. Not only can it be expanded with two fold-down side platforms to accommodate large social gathering, it also boasts a mini infinity pool located just feet from the ocean.