This Elegant 180-Foot Benetti Superyacht Charter Lets You Cruise Through Costa Rica in Style

The International Yacht Company wants to help you turn the page on stress.

The firm has just announced Benetti’s elegant superyacht Next Chapter is available for charter in Costa Rica. Perfect for thrill-seekers and loungers alike, the new itinerary includes a range of different activities and anchorages in the rugged, rainforested country and beyond.

The journey kicks off at Costa Rica’s leading port, Marina Papagayo, which is considered the gateway to the Pacific. Here, you can explore the breathtaking Peninsula Papagayo with a UTV tour, a hike or a tender joyride before enjoying a round of golf at the nearby Four Seasons. Next Chapter will then take you along the coast to Mirador Oceanview Restaurant, where you can try exotic local dishes while overlooking the Manuel Antonio National Park.

The lounge. IYC

In addition, you’ll have the chance to traverse a number of white-sand beaches and small islands. You can go surfing at Witches Rock and Ollie’s Point or take a Jet Ski into Mangrove Palmares. IYC says the skilled crew can even help you deep-sea fish for fresh marlins if you consider yourself an angler. Of course, you can also add stops when and where you like.

The Jacuzzi. IYC

Conversely, seven days could be spent relaxing aboard the superyacht. The elegant Italian vessel, which was delivered in 2008 and then refit in 2022, features a stylish interior by Stefano Natucci and plenty of outdoor deck space. There are six large staterooms that can collectively sleep up to 12. The split-level owner’s suite comes with its own observation lounge, study and flashy en suite. There are also cabins for up to 14 crew who will look after you over the week.

The outdoor deck. IYC

Other highlights of the yacht include a generous swim platform, a beach club, a sundeck, a gym and a Jacuzzi. To top it off, you’ll have a full arsenal of water toys, such as a 45-foot Seahunter Tournament, a 19-foot Novurania, a 13-foot RIB by AB Inflatables, two Sea Doo Spark Trixx crafts, two SeaBobs, a Fliteboard, a couple of kayaks, a waterslide, some fishing equipment and the requisite diving gear.

The dining area. IYC

Ready to start your next chapter? Rates for chartering the vessel start at $325,000 per week, plus expenses.