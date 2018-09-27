Benetti’s BNow Family Grows by Four New Yachts

In addition to introducing a new series of yachts with the debut of the Oasis 135’ and new flagship for its Classic category, Benetti also used the occasion of the Cannes Yachting Festival to introduce four new RWD-designed models from the company’s BNow series. As you may recall, RWD—a UK design firm that was founded a quarter of a century ago—also worked on the Oasis 135’ and has a long history with the Italian shipbuilder.

The new family of yachts comprises four models of different lengths: 164 feet, 180 feet, 207 feet, and 223 feet. At the show, Benetti showed off the first steel hull and aluminum superstructure from the series. The particular model shown was the 164-footer (called the BNow 36), which has a total interior volume small enough to skirt under the 500-gigaton limit that brings additional regulations. While yacht owners are notoriously shy of press, Benetti did reveal that the yacht shown was being built for a repeat customer from the Middle East. The Italian shipbuilder also hopes that it can turn out the yachts in the BNow series more quickly than others in the market thanks to what it ambiguously calls its “advanced construction technology.”

Along with the hull and superstructure, Benetti also shared renderings of the BNow 63, giving us a little peek into what these yachts will look like. Of course, that comes with the caveat that all four models in the line are fully customizable, and Benetti will work with perspective owners to create their own unique layout. As with the Oasis 135’, the sense of connecting passengers to the sea around them was important to the designers, so indoor spaces easily flow into outside spaces and long banks of windows provide plenty of light.

The coolest thing we’ve learned about the yacht from the renderings? At the stern, a long infinity pool extends out over the top of the yacht’s beach club, creating a space Benetti has dubbed the pool lounge.