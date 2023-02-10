Benetti’s 204-Foot Superyacht Was Tailor-Made for the Owner Like a Bespoke Italian Suit

Clean, precise lines, high-end materials and elegant details: There are a lot of similarities between Benetti’s new superyacht and a bespoke suit. The two are even made in the same manner, according to the Italian yard.

The fully custom 204-footer, which was launched from Benetti’s Livorno facility on January 26, was tailored exactly to a client’s tastes much like an ensemble on, say, Savile Road. The owner requested the yacht offer speed, silence, impressive range and fun for the family. It appears to deliver on all fronts.

The vessel, christened FB283, was penned by Giorgio Cassetta and features naval architecture by Van Oossanen. The exterior is characterized by a sleek bow and a sloping stern that leads toward the water. The lightweight aluminum superstructure sits atop a steel fast displacement hull that ensures excellent performance, according to Benetti. Speaking of performance, FB283 is fitted with two MTU engines rated at 3,460 hp that give her a top speed of 21 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

The steel fast displacement hull. Sargentinifoto

With a beam just shy of 35 feet, the yacht offers a large amount of space on board. As Cassetta’s eponymous Italian studio designed both the interior and exterior, there is a thoughtful connection between the two. Take, for instance, the expansive, 129-square-foot windows on the main and upper decks that invite the outside world in. The studio has imbued its trademark minimalist style throughout. The decor pairs swathes of natural teak with chic wood and stone furniture. Benetti says the surfaces are as smooth as a rock polished by a river.

The superyacht hit the seas on January 26. Benetti

Designed to accommodate a full family, FB283 is fitted with six cabins for up to 12 guests and nine cabins for 15 crew. The yacht is also equipped with a giant garage on the upper deck that the yard describes as a veritable cathedral. It can hold a full arsenal of water toys, including two tenders, two Jet Skis and diving gear. To top it off, the touch-and-go helipad ensures seafarers can reach the yacht whatever the location.

Savile Road, eat your heart out.