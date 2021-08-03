Quantcast
Bering’s New 77-Foot Pocket Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nonstop for a Total of 22 Days

The long-range voyager can also cover some 4,000 nautical miles.

Bering Yacht’s new pocket explorer may be small, but that doesn’t make it any less mighty. The 77-footer, which has just been delivered after 18 months of construction, offers specs that belie her relatively small stature.

The B77 explorer, known as Veronika, was designed in-house for a family of thrill-seeking adventurers and can cruise the ocean nonstop for a total of 22 days. This is highly unusual for a vessel of such proportions and sets a new standard for the class.

Veronika’s range is also on par with that of a much bigger boat. Fitted with a pair of Cummins QSM engines, she promises a top speed of 11 knots, a cruising speed of 8 knots and a range of some 4,000 nautical miles. This gives the vessel the ability to journey to all corners of the globe just like a large explorer.

Bering B77

The pocket explorer can cruise 22 days nonstop and cover 4,000 nautical miles.  Bering Yachts

Veronika promises to keep seafarers in the lap of luxury, too. She sports a sleek, steel hull and a 24-foot beam that results in a generous volume of 170 GT. Spread across three decks, the lavish interior can sleep a total of six guests plus four crew and features an elegant main saloon.

Geared around open-air entertaining, the vessel offers an inordinate amount of outdoor deck space along with a large alfresco dining table and the requisite sun lounges.

Veronika has been conceived as the perfect long-range voyager with enough power, supplies and entertainment for a family of intrepid travelers,” Bering said in a statement.

Bering B77

The vessel can sleep a total of six seafarers.  Bering Yachts

This is not the first pint-sized explorer the American outfit has released. Earlier this year, the shipyard unveiled a compact but capable 72-foot model fittingly dubbed the B72, which was also designed for long-haul expeditions and can reportedly cover more than 5,000 nautical miles when cruising at 7 knots.

Veronika has now left Bering’s shipyard in Antalya, Turkey, and is en route to Australia.

Check out more photos below:

Bering B77

Bering Yachts

Bering B77

Bering Yachts

Bering B77

Bering Yachts

Bering B77

Bering Yachts

Bering B77

Bering Yachts

Bering B77

Bering Yachts

