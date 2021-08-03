Bering’s New 77-Foot Pocket Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nonstop for a Total of 22 Days

Bering Yacht’s new pocket explorer may be small, but that doesn’t make it any less mighty. The 77-footer, which has just been delivered after 18 months of construction, offers specs that belie her relatively small stature.

The B77 explorer, known as Veronika, was designed in-house for a family of thrill-seeking adventurers and can cruise the ocean nonstop for a total of 22 days. This is highly unusual for a vessel of such proportions and sets a new standard for the class.

Veronika’s range is also on par with that of a much bigger boat. Fitted with a pair of Cummins QSM engines, she promises a top speed of 11 knots, a cruising speed of 8 knots and a range of some 4,000 nautical miles. This gives the vessel the ability to journey to all corners of the globe just like a large explorer.

Veronika promises to keep seafarers in the lap of luxury, too. She sports a sleek, steel hull and a 24-foot beam that results in a generous volume of 170 GT. Spread across three decks, the lavish interior can sleep a total of six guests plus four crew and features an elegant main saloon.

Geared around open-air entertaining, the vessel offers an inordinate amount of outdoor deck space along with a large alfresco dining table and the requisite sun lounges.

“Veronika has been conceived as the perfect long-range voyager with enough power, supplies and entertainment for a family of intrepid travelers,” Bering said in a statement.

This is not the first pint-sized explorer the American outfit has released. Earlier this year, the shipyard unveiled a compact but capable 72-foot model fittingly dubbed the B72, which was also designed for long-haul expeditions and can reportedly cover more than 5,000 nautical miles when cruising at 7 knots.

Veronika has now left Bering’s shipyard in Antalya, Turkey, and is en route to Australia.

Check out more photos below: