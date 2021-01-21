Bering’s New 107-Foot Yacht Can Go From New York to the French Riviera on One Tank

Bering Yachts has kicked off 2021 with a bang. The industrious Turkish shipyard just laid the keel of a new semi-custom superyacht and has six other vessels currently in construction at its Antalya facility.

The newest 107-footer, fittingly dubbed the B107 on account of its length, was sold in 2020 and will now undergo a painstaking two-year build before it finally hits the seas.

The B107 is billed as a “long-range cruiser” and has been designed to cover some serious nautical miles. The full-displacement, steel-hulled vessel has the rugged exterior and go-anywhere nature of a true explorer yacht. At the same time, it offers the space and comfort of a much larger superyacht.

Spearheaded by the yard’s in-house design team, the B107 features luxurious contemporary styling that has all the glitz and glamor of a modern condo. It has been tailored to suit the new owner’s needs, which are firmly rooted in family. As such, the vessel boasts four dining areas and plenty of living areas where the whole gang can relax.

The vessel can sleep a total of 10 guests and features two master suites, which is quite unusual for a yacht this size. The first master stateroom is on the upper deck behind the pilothouse and features its own private terrace with panoramic ocean views.

The second full-beam master is located on the main deck and offers direct access to the sauna on the foredeck. There are also three guest suites on the lower deck, along with crew quarters that comprise three crew cabins, a captain’s cabin, a dedicated laundry and a walk-in pantry.

Still, its touted performance stats may actually be the most impressive part. The Bering 107 is fitted out for lengthy voyages and can hold nearly 9,000 gallons of fuel. This gives the vessel a range of 4,000 nautical miles when traveling at the cruising speed of 9 knots. That’ll get you from New York to the French Riviera and then some.

The Bering 107 is due to be delivered in October of 2022.

Check out more photos of the vessel below: