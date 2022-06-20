Bering Launches Its First Custom Explorer Yacht—and It Comes With an Artificial Private Beach

Bering Yachts launched its first and only fully custom hull at its shipyard in Antalya, Turkey last week. The B76 explorer yacht, christened Lemanjá after the Candomblé goddess of the sea, spans 76 feet and has been tailored to the nth degree for an adventurous family looking to traverse the world’s oceans.

Designed with long-range voyages in mind, the pocket explorer sports a rugged steel hull and aluminum superstructure. She is equipped with twin 404 hp Cummins QSL 9 engines that allow her to reach 12 knots at full tilt or cruise at 9 knots. She also has an autonomous range of more than 4,100 nautical miles, so the family can journey to all corners of the globe in complete comfort and safety.

“The boat will stay steady slicing through the waves due to her weight, shape of the hull and a state-of-the-art stabilizer system,” Bering’s founder and director Alexei Mikhailov said in a statement. “Even the rough seas will feel smooth and comfortable with this custom-built yacht.”

Demonstrating the flexibility of a customizable platform, Lemanjá is fitted with several unique features. One highlight is the artificial private beach area, known as the Opacmare’s Transformer, which can be used for all manner of aquatic activities. There’s also a sky lounge with a large pull-out sofa and a 55-inch TV.

With a generous interior volume of 130 GT, Lemanjá offers plenty of relaxation space for the whole family. There’s a saloon with a dining area, lounge, wine cooler and another 55-inch TV. There are also three cabins that can comfortably sleep eight guests. Located on the lower deck, the owner’s stateroom comes complete with walk-in closets and large windows. The crew accommodation, meanwhile, can be found behind the engine room.

WATCH

Following her successful launch last Tuesday, Lemanjá will now be treated to final touchups before she is delivered to her owners.

“It was a privilege to build a boat of somebody’s desire,” Mikhailov adds.

Check out more photos below: