This Bespoke 151-Foot Sailing Yacht Brings Regatta-Ready Speed to Your Next Ocean Adventure

Nauta Design has just unveiled a showstopping custom sloop that could be a serious regatta contender. The sailing yacht, dubbed R/P-Nauta 151, has been engineered to cover long distances at impressive speeds while keeping seafarers in the lap of luxury.

The 151-footer, which was commissioned by a client the Milanese firm ranks among its most discerning, is currently under construction at Royal Huisman. The Dutch builder is renowned for its large, bespoke sailing yachts that have redefined that category, and this latest entry is no exception.

The exacting client, who previously designed a 111-foot sailing yacht with Nauta, requested the new sloop be comfortable enough for long-distance cruising yet fast enough to compete in races. To achieve this, the vessel will be crafted from lightweight aluminum and carbon composite. It will also be equipped with a powerful carbon Panamax rig by Rondal.

“Combining comfort and safety to explore the world with an extremely lightweight yacht that was competitive in superyacht regattas wasn’t an easy task,” Mario Pedol, co-founder of Nauta, said in a statement. “The owner wanted a solid, autonomous and safe yacht that was also efficient and modern with a powerful sail plan.”

Reichel/Pugh spearheaded the naval architecture and developed a high-performance hull with help from America’s Cup CFD specialists Caponnetto Hueber and Giorgio Provinciali. The team used a Velocity Prediction Program (VPP) to garner the yacht’s estimated performance specs. The results indicate that the speedster will be capable of hitting nearly 18 knots with 15 knots of breeze.

Naturally, the sloop looks good, too. Like its 111-foot predecessor, the exterior is characterized by an unobtrusive deckhouse that blends seamlessly with the austere profile. Onboard, there are ample alfresco lounging areas, including a sprawling aft beach club with a wide 32-foot transom that folds out to create a swim platform, as well as a shaded guest cockpit with a full-size dining table and sofas. The foredeck, meanwhile, offers space for a guest tender and extra seating for sundowners.

Below deck, the yacht boasts a spacious dining area, lounge and galley. She can sleep up to eight seafarers across a full-beam master stateroom forward and three guest cabins, along with the requisite crew.

In spite of Covid-19 restrictions, Royal Huisman says construction is going according to plan, with delivery scheduled for 2022.

“The full project team, designers, architects, our engineers are on schedule—mostly working remotely from home—so the development of the design and systems continues while our in-house craftsmen have made a start with the production,” Royal Huisman’s CEO Jan Timmerman added. “At this moment we are looking forward to the next milestone: the hull turning at Royal Huisman’s headquarters in Vollenhove.”

We’re looking forward to it, too.