This New 170-Foot Superyacht Has a Bow That Doubles as a Garage and Lounge

When it comes to superyachts, even a small increase in length can make a massive difference.

Case in point: Bilgin Yachts’ newest model. The Bilgin 170 is based on the Bilgin 163, but is seven feet longer than its predecessor. Although that may not sound like a huge change, it actually creates a significant amount of space onboard.

The newcomer was penned by Emrecan Özgün of Unique Yacht Design. She sports a larger and more traditional bow than her smaller sistership and a sleeker, sportier silhouette. The bridge deck has also been extended by five feet and the swim platform expanded to provide more space by the water’s edge.

Other exterior highlights include a generous bow area that can double as a storage space for a tender or a scenic alfresco lounge and a beach club that is bathed in natural light.

The aft decks. Bilgin Yachts

The 499 GT cruiser is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms and a crew of nine. The layout is exactly the same as the 163 to ensure consistency. The 170 reportedly features elegant interiors conceived by acclaimed Italian studio Hot Lab, though there are no images of the living quarters to share just yet.

Similarly, Bilgin has not specified the propulsion system, but claims the superyacht will be able to cover approximately 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots and soar to a top speed of roughly 16 knots.

The sleek exterior. Bilgin Yachts

“We are thrilled to unveil the Bilgin 170, a stunning yacht that represents the pinnacle of design and craftsmanship,” Bilgin Yachts CEO İsmail Şengün said in a statement. “Emrecan Özgün’s innovative approach and Hot Lab’s impeccable interior design have resulted in a vessel that exudes sportiness and elegance, elevating the yacht experience to new heights.”

The Turkish shipyard has delivered two Bilgin 163 hulls to date and has two Bilgin 170s in the pipeline. The first unit is expected to hit the seas by the end of 2024, while the second example is slated for delivery in 2025. There are also three other superyachts currently under construction at Bilgin’s facilities, including a 282-footer, a 263-footer, and a 243-footer. Just imagine all the extra space on that trio.