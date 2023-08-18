This New 263-Foot Superyacht Has a Grecian-Inspired Beach Club That Belongs in a 5-Star Hotel

The second hull in a superyacht series isn’t the most exciting, but Biglin’s Leona may be the exception to that rule.

The newcomer is the second Bilgin 263 to leave the Turkish yard and the largest private superyacht to be built in the country. Leona shares the DNA of sistership Tatiana but has a few striking design details that set her apart.

Featuring exterior lines and naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design, Leona showcases the sleek, bullet-like silhouette of her predecessor and is also forged from a mix of steel and aluminum. The red and white color combination on her hull gives her a distinct look, as does her glass fashion plate. The mast design has also been tweaked to create more of a sporty feel.

The red and white exterior. Bilgin Yachts

Adjustments have been made to the five-deck layout, too. Leona has fewer cabins than her Tatiana, but they are larger and more grandiose. The four guest cabins on the main deck have been eschewed in favor of two generous VIPs with dual bathrooms and dressing rooms. The third cabin was turned into an owner’s dressing room and the superstructure was extended aft to create a palatial owner’s suite. The owner also has a dedicated lounge forward with access to a private pool.

The owner’s suite. Bilgin Yachts

Spearheaded by H2 Yacht Design, the interior is decidedly lavish with backlit onyx, gold inlays, and polished timbers throughout. The living quarters center around a dramatic main saloon that is decked out with a cozy fireplace, Roberto Cavalli furniture, and a mini aquarium. Other glitzy interior highlights include a gym, sauna, sky lounge, and cinema.

The main salon. Bilgin Yachts

Leona’s real showpiece is the beach club, though (pictured top). It has the same layout as Tatiana’s club, but the decor is totally different. Marble runs across the walls and floor, while a ceiling decorated in a “night sky” pattern throws light on the Greek statues and tiled pool below. On the starboard side lies a bar embellished with amethyst and agate, while the port side is home to a hookah room with fold-down down sea terraces. From the beach club, you can access the swim platform or the main deck’s infinity pool if you prefer to swim alfresco.

The infinity pool. Bilgin Yachts

Beyond her glamorous looks, Leona is a solid performer on the high seas. Equipped with twin 2,560 kW MTU engines, the yacht can reach 19 knots at full tilt and cover 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots. Bilgin says she’s also fitted with a 100 percent clean air exhaust system that adheres to the rigorous emissions standards of IMO Tier III.

The third hull of the Bilgin 263 series will be delivered to its owner in 2024. Let’s see if it’s an exception to the rule, too.

Click here to see all the photos of Leona.