This New 54-Foot Cruiser Has One of the Coolest Open Sterns in Its Class

Bluegame burst onto the scene several years ago with BGX60, a 60-foot mini-explorer that proved to be a game-changer for the category. The stern’s interior had a split-level design that gave the yacht a lower salon and full-beam main suite—similar to a much larger superyacht—and then forward and topsides, the boat turned into a more conventional motoryacht. It was like having two boats in one.

The new BG54 is missing the X in the name—standing for Explorer—and therefore doesn’t have the same rule-breaking layout. But it does share the long open stern designed for carrying tenders, toys like jet skis and scuba gear, or simply leaving the rear deck open as a teak beach for instant access to the ocean. The two-stateroom design isn’t a day boat—though it sure feels like one since it can hold 14 people—but more of a weekend cruiser.

This 54-footer isn’t as exciting as its explorer-class siblings, but if you want a solid, bluewater machine with a protected hardtop and outdoor living in the cockpit, the BG54 is your boat. We had a chance to step aboard at last week’s Fort Lauderdale show on its first stop in the US.

The stern can be used for storing tenders or jet skis, or as a teak beach with access to the water. Courtesy Bluegame Yachts

Launched at the Cannes show as Bluegame generation 2.0, the BG54 won a best-in-show award. But our consensus is that this boat is more about the sum of its parts—the smart use of space—rather than cramming it full of gee-whiz features. It’ll appeal to more conventional boaters than the BGX series.

The open transom is the main differentiator, especially compared to other boats its size. But the other features, like the cockpit lounge in the center that converts to a dinette, as well as the bar and cockpit galley, reveal nice proportions, so the word “functional” seems the best way to describe it. The hardtop is unusual because, while a sliding panel offers the cockpit both sun and protection, a side ladder and slide-over glass panel turns it into a mini-flybridge with two sunpads.

The foredeck also has a sunbed and lounge area, which creates a serious social space up front.

The dimensions of the full-beam, main suite belong on a larger yacht. Courtesy Bluegame Yachts

Below decks, the owner can choose two or three staterooms, both with full heads and large, glassed-in showers. The FLIBS boat had the two-cabin layout, which included a large, full-beam main suite amidships (with an integrated couch on one side and cabinet on the other) and a generous VIP forward. The three-stateroom layout works for a small family, but two cabins just seem right for a cruiser this size. In between the staterooms is a full galley. The boat also has crew quarters at the stern.

The BG54 at FLIBS was powered with the upgraded Volvo IPS 950 engines and pods, which delivers a top end of 35 knots and 30-knot cruise speed.