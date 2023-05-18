BMW’s Sleek New 43-Foot Electric Yacht Comes With a Soundtrack by Hans Zimmer

One world premiere at Cannes blew the others out of the water.

BMW and boat maker Tyde unveiled a luxe zero-emission yacht at the 76th film festival. Billed as “the first battery-powered marine craft of its kind,” the Icon spans 43 feet and can soar to 30 knots sans emissions.

Penned by the folks at the German marque’s Designworks studio, the vessel features a flat hull with a lightweight, origami-like superstructure. Modern LEDs run across the bow and stern to add to the futuristic aesthetic, while expansive glass panels will provide seafarers with uninterrupted views.

The Icon is fitted with foils that ensure smooth cruising across the water with minimal drag and maximum efficiency and speed. In fact, BMW says the wings reduce the energy requirement by up to 80 percent compared to a conventional planing boat.

The Icon is equipped with six batteries from the BMW i3. Enes Kucevic Photography

The 43-footer is also equipped with a powerful electric propulsion system that runs on high-voltage batteries supplied by BMW. A pair of 100 kW electric motors convert the 240 kWh of energy supplied by six batteries from the BMW i3 for a range of more than 50 nautical miles and a cruising speed of 24 knots. Of course, the electric vessel navigates the seas silently, smoothly, and cleanly.

Like any good bimmer, the Icon will ultra comfortable. With a beam of nearly 15 feet, the newcomer has a generous aft entertaining area and a very spacious lounge entrance. The lounge is adorned with designer furniture and a kaleidoscopic carpet that uses metal sheeting to reflect sunlight like waves on the sea. The yacht also sports 360-degree rotating seats and a tablet-based infotainment system. There’s also a 32-inch, 6K touchscreen display in the central command station that emulates the BMW iDrive operating system. Everything from the mileage to the weather can be ascertained via voice commands.

To top it off, the Icon is outfitted with a Dolby Atmos system. BMW enlisted two-time Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer to develop all the function tones and an accompanying soundscape. “The revolutionary acoustic creations conjured by the Hollywood composer soundtrack a new era in the enjoyment of sustainable travel on water,” the automaker said in a statement.

Sounds like the Icon could be a hit.

