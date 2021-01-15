Boat of the Week: This Sleek New 180-Foot Superyacht Is Like an Open-Air Dance Floor on the Water

Designed with extreme-but-stylish outdoor living in mind, Geco takes al fresco enjoyment to a new level with a beach club that rivals any resort, an open-air sundeck gym and pool, a touch-and-go helipad/sun lounge, and even her own Buddha bar.

The 180-footer forms part of Italian shipyard Admiral’s S-Force series and caters to the owner’s love of water-sports and onboard party vibe. She’s packed with the latest toys on the market, from flyboards and JetSurfs to an inflatable waterslide, climbing wall and transparent kayaks. Entire days can be spent on the water, with atmospheric music pumping from the beach club.

For exploration away from the mothership, an Evo 43 chase boat named Khaleesi delivers a top speed of 40 knots. The Evo’s cabin and bathroom mean guests can enjoy entire days on the water, as well as cruise to their next destination without having to wait for Geco’s crew to pack up the toys.

“The owner loves to cruise, dine on good food and enjoys regular theme nights on board,” Fotis Geranios, charter manager at IYC, told Robb Report. “They set up a barbecue on the beach club and guests enjoy Michelin-style cuisine, sun and sea.”

Following her maiden voyage in Greece, where she homeports in Athens, Geco has cruised around the Greek islands and even explored the coral reefs of the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Award-winning Greek chef Panagiotis Flakas has been creating exquisite since Geco’s delivery in June 2020. His seven-course tasting menus incorporate fresh and seasonal Mediterranean cuisine using ingredients pulled straight from the sea. “I believe a delicious dish includes a game of the senses, so all five senses live in a party of rhythms,” Flakas told Robb Report. “The creativity of a tasting menu is also what the owner enjoys.”

Guests can expect barbecued octopus from the ocean’s edge on the large beach club or grilled halloumi with black-seed honey sitting around a firepit on the upper deck. Doubling as a touch-and-go helipad, this large circular area hangs over the hull and is central to creating an unusual entertainment space forward. An outdoor cinema provides starlit movie nights. Formal dining is served in the indoor private dining room around a circular table lit by an amber glass chandelier.

Geco is the young, party-loving owner’s second yacht, an upgrade from his previous 112-foot vessel. The silver hull and superstructure are matched by a contemporary interior with leather, marble and hardwood floors, designed by Gianmarco Canpanino, the Italian Sea Group’s in-house designer. The Buddha bar lounge is the owner’s favorite place for enjoying sunset cocktails.

Geco will be available next summer for charter through IYC. Check out more of the yacht below.