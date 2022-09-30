Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Triumph’, a 215-Footer Named After the Vintage Motorcycle in Its Salon

Much like its owner who used to race motorbikes in the ’70s, Triumph put on quite a display at this week’s Monaco Yacht Show. The 215-foot Benetti-built boat is one of the most recent launches to come out of the Italian shipyard, boasting a helipad, sauna, beach club and an attention-grabbing 1959 Bonneville Triumph motorcycle installed in the upper salon.



Despite being taxed and fully functional, the vintage bike, which comes directly from the owner’s personal collection, is kept as a museum piece. But the namesake yacht is anything but, with the owner enjoying long stints at sea with his wife, children and grandchildren since taking delivery in summer last year.



“The owner stepped aboard in early July 2021 and didn’t get back off until September,” captain Sean Read told Robb Report. “He then spent the first three months of this year on the yacht, as well as most of August, so he’s getting a lot out of the boat.”

The main salon. Courtesy Royal Yacht International

It’s a great turn of events for the yacht that nearly never was, after the first owner from Asia pulled out just months before completion. “I had a call to say the owner was taking the boat, and we then had six months of interior work and just two months to get operational,” says Read. “It was a case of jumping at the opportunity and pulling a crew together.”

In September last year, the yacht changed from private to commercial registry, and has since enjoyed a long stream of charter guests. These have ranged from cross-generational families to large groups of millennials, all drawn by the five-decks of amenities and large outdoor spaces. Triumph includes a spa with an onboard masseuse, a fully equipped gym and a helideck. It comfortably sleeps 12 guests in four lower deck cabins, all of which can serve as doubles, and a large VIP cabin on the main deck forward—which is where the master is traditionally located.

The 1,400-square-foot master apartment lives on the level above, with an adjoining study, a private 860-square-foot outdoor terrace with sun loungers and a marble-clad bathroom with a sauna. Both the VIP and master enjoy full-sized bathtubs and private lounges.

The foldout transom means easy access for water sports. Courtesy Royal Yacht International

The interior designed by Green & Mingarelli includes wide-open spaces for socializing. Silk and wool carpets that echo the ripples of shifting sand are paired with Amani marble, fur finishes and Lalique glass. While most of the interior amends from the original spec are purely cosmetic, a few structural features didn’t make the cut, including a glass dividing wall in the VIP en suite that changed from clear to frosted at the push of a button.

“Lady Green took one look and said, ‘No, that changes’,” says Read. “The owner and her are friends, so he was quite happy for Lady Green to take the initiative.”



When it came to the art, however, the owner made his own choices, selecting favorite works from contemporary British photographer David Yarrow. “One group of charter guests included a few high-end models who recognized some of their peers in the Yarrow artwork, which they enjoyed,” says Read.

The view from the upper deck. Courtesy Royal Yacht International

The crew, recruited by Read from his three previous yachts, include an ex-tennis player and ex-rugby player, which means fitness-themed charters are very much on the menu. Guests can choose from hardcore circuits training to a morning yoga session, before heading to the sun deck jacuzzi to relax.

In the main salon, a drop-down cinema screen with a projector is perfect for cozy evening entertainment. It’s also where the owner likes to conduct business zoom calls, making the most of the naturally lit setting. The lower deck beach club is another preferred zone. It’s used as an additional lounge, but easily transforms into a night club after sunset. When the starboard drop-down sea terrace is open, it fills the space with natural light. A bespoke floating platform manufactured by Superyacht Tenders & Toys extends the area even further.

“Not having a beach club at the stern means if we have tenders bringing guests in and out, we don’t have to ask the guests to get out of the water for safety,” says Read. “They can just come around to this area and the tenders can remain operational.”

Another view of the beach club. Courtesy Royal Yacht International

For toys, the boat enjoys a Wally 48 chase boat, which is driven rather than towed, as well as a custom-built Castoldi Jet 25 tender and a Castoldi Jet 14 rescue boat, both stored in two large tender garages.

The exterior design by Cassetta Yacht Designers has won awards, as has the yacht’s chef who scooped a win for his culinary dishes at the Antigua Charter Yacht Show last year. Judging by the owner’s enthusiasm for his boat, it’s a triumph all around.

Triumph is available for charter with Royal Yacht International.