Yacht Builders Donate Masks and Other Supplies to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Pershing’s Mondolfo shipyard is now shuttered for several weeks, but the Ferretti Group company has donated much-needed masks and other medical supplies to area hospitals.

Several yacht-building groups have donated medical supplies and protective masks to their local hospitals. Individual brands within the Ferretti Group, Azimut/Benetti and Groupe Beneteau have given much-needed supplies to hospitals in Italy, France and Poland.

“The Ferretti Group is undertaking all possible initiatives available to ensure work activities are managed in complete safety for our people,” a Ferretti spokesperson told Robb Report.

The Italian conglomerate, which owns Riva, Wally, CRN, Ferretti Yachts, and three others, has ceased production for two weeks as part of a government-ordered shutdown of all businesses.

Despite that, the Group has donated protective masks and other medical supplies to hospitals in eleven cities where it maintains facilities. It is calling the effort “A Wave of Caring.”

“Our shipyards are, and always have been, a point of reference for each regional network, both in production and in social terms,” said the spokesperson. “At this time, we wouldn’t dream of not making contributions.”

The Azimut-Benetti Group, with production facilities in five Italian cities, has also joined the effort of donating gloves, masks and other medical supplies.

Groupe Beneteau, which owns the Montecarlo, Beneteau, Jeanneau and more than a dozen other boat brands, are donating masks and protective gear to local hospitals in France and Poland, where they maintain production facilities.

Its subsidiary SPBI in Vendee, France, donated 1,000 protection masks and 100 gallons of hydro alcoholic gel to the Hospital Centre of Vendée. In Bordeaux, Construction Navale Bordeaux donated 900 protection masks to the University Hospital of Bordeaux (CHU de Bordeaux). BIO Habitat, its homebuilding subsidiary, has made similar donations in local areas.

In Poland, Groupe Beneteau’s Delphia brand donated masks, protection suits, latex gloves and disinfectants to hospitals in two cities, Olecko and Goleniow.

“It is our way to contribute and support the medical teams that are at the forefront fighting the virus, for all of us,” a Beneteau spokesperson wrote Robb Report.