This 80-Foot ‘Hyper Muscle Yacht’ Just Hit a Blistering 73 Knots During Sea Trials

The Bolide 80 is living up to its moniker.

Named after the Italian word for “fireball,” the 80-footer has reportedly hit a blistering 73 knots during sea trials. The speed machine, which is the handiwork of Victory Marine and Ranieri Tonissi, also successfully reached a cruising speed of 55 knots, as reported by Boat International.

“The boat exceeded all design targets in terms of maximum cruising speed and intermediate gaits,” Victory’s Fabiana Porciello said in a statement. “Evolution tests confirmed the boat’s maneuverability and control at all speeds, thanks to the innovative dihedral rudder system and active control system.”

Billed as a “hyper muscle yacht,” the Bolide 80 is designed to bring all the performance, speed and agility of a hypercar to the high seas. The newcomer features a sleek carbon-composite exterior, a multi-stepped Super V Victory planing hull, and three thundering MAN V-12 engines good for 2,000 hp each.

The Bolide 80 recently left the Italian yard for sea trials. Victory Marine

The yacht’s final top speed is expected to be 75 knots, so it has a couple of knots to make up in testing yet. When traveling at full tilt, the vessel will have a range of approximately 200 nautical miles. At cruising speed, the range will increase to roughly 345 nautical miles.

To protect you from the elements, the 80 has a hideaway automated T-Top and a carbon-fiber “wing” that can be deployed with the push of a button. The wing directs the airflow above the driver’s head, eliminating the need for a conventional windscreen.

The yacht is equipped with three MAN V-12 engines good for 2,000 hp each. Victory Marine

Taking cues from the great Italian coachbuilders, Victory says each vessel will be finished to the highest standards. The interiors, which were spearheaded by architect Stefano Faggioni, epitomize that classic “made in Italy” style with exposed carbon, fine leather, and soft marble. The yacht is available with either two or three cabins and there are various hues available for the hull.

The 80 is the first model in Victory’s new Bolide series to hit the seas. The limited range will eventually comprise nine yachts ranging from 59 to 164 feet.