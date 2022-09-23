On This New Bond-Inspired Superyacht Charter, Real Special Ops Agents Help You Channel Your Inner 007

Northrop & Johnson is celebrating 60 years of James Bond movies with a thrilling new charter experience.

The Fort Lauderdale–based company has partnered with luxury travel agency Embark Beyond to create a customizable, action-packed adventure that will allow you to channel the world’s most famous spy. Wannabe 007s will work with the two companies to tailor every aspect of the journey, which can take place in either the Mediterranean or the Caribbean.

First up, you’ll choose between two multimillion-dollar superyachts fittingly named after Bond films. Christensen’s glamorous 163-foot Casino Royale offers six luxurious staterooms with en suites and impressive marble work, as well as a massive sundeck, a large Jacuzzi and a scenic sky lounge.

Inside Casino Royale. Northrop & Johnson

Trinity’s lavish 190-foot Skyfall, meanwhile, features six supersized cabins, along with a Jacuzzi, a plunge pool, a basketball court and a touch-and-go helipad. Each vessel also comes with a full arsenal of water toys to keep your Quartermaster happy.

The exterior of the 190-foot Skyfall. Northrop & Johnson

Once you’ve settled on a vessel, it’s time to cherry-pick from a range of heart-pumping activities and create your itinerary. You can partake in helicopter jumps and skydiving led by an elite US Special Ops agent from Servius. The Special Ops agents will also be on hand to train you in defensive driving on a race course in Monaco. You could also take a horseback ride along the beach in front of the famed Albany House from Casino Royale. You might remember the Bahamas pad belonged to arms dealer Dimitrios (Simon Abkarian) in the 2006 flick.

Skyfall comes with a range of water toys. Northrop & Johnson

Another lot of exclusive experiences are available at Albany in the Bahamas. You can enjoy a private showing of your favorite Bond film in the theater or sip through a curated tasting of cocktails at the swanky Vesper bar. The hotel even has a Men’s Department in which you can get a sharp new custom suit or indulge in a little grooming.

The price of each adventure will, of course, vary depending on how extravagant the itinerary. To give you an idea, though, Casino Royale and Skyfall’s weekly charter rate during the winter season starts at $250,000 and $290,000, respectively. Perhaps you can ask M to foot the bill.