This Sleek New 57-Foot Day Cruiser Can Take on the High Seas at 40 Knots

What do you get when a noted superyacht designer pens a 57-footer for a trusted builder? A hardwearing day cruiser with the sophisticated style of a much larger vessel.

Allow us to introduce the Boston Boatworks 52 Offshore Express Cruiser (BB52). The elegant newcomer was penned by Winch Design in partnership with Boston Boatworks and features naval architecture by Zurn Yacht Design. Fit for offshore adventures, short joyrides, and everything in between, the vessel offers exceptional seakeeping without sacrificing any style points. The semi-custom design can be tailored to your tastes, too, with several layouts and finishes available.

“The BB52 embodies our 27 years of experience building the best high-performing offshore yachts, with some of the world’s most knowledgeable and avid boaters,” Boston Boatworks CEO and founder Scott Smith said in a statement. “The fit, finish, and functionality included in our inaugural offering reflect everything we’ve developed from building over 350 boats, and we have concentrated the best solutions into one design to call our own.”

The dining area. Boston Boatworks

Described as “contemporary yet authentic,” the interior was inspired by the spirit and colors of Nantucket. The palette pairs deep-blue hues reminiscent of the ocean with warm oranges straight from a sunset. It’s nautical without being too on the nose. The light and airy living quarters are also replete with chic leather detailing and sleek modern furnishings. The layout includes two spacious cabins in case you (and your posse) need to catch some z’s. There is also a spacious salon, a dining area, and a well-equipped galley.

There is plenty of space outdoors for entertaining and relaxing, too: Forward, you can enjoy uninterrupted panoramic views, while the aft deck is outfitted with U-shaped seating, a couple of tables, and a swim platform that gives quick and easy access to the sea.

The cabin. Boston Boatworks 52 Offshore Express Cruiser

The BB52 can make mincemeat of waves, as well. The boat is powered by three Volvo D6 engines with DPI Aquamatic Drives that enable a top speed of 40 knots. You’d be hard-pressed to find a superyacht that can cruise as fast as that.

Click here to see all photos of the BB52.