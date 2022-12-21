Meet Bullet, a 200-Foot Megayacht Concept That Can Shoot Across the Water at 26 Knots

Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design is trying to blow you away with his latest concept.

Christened the Bullet, the megayacht is an exercise in perspective in which you discover a decidedly minimalist exterior is cleverly concealing a rather complex interior. Put simply, the true extent of the 200-footer isn’t apparent at first blush.

Inspired by automotive design, Bullet is characterized by a series of sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette. It’s kind of like a Ferrari of the high seas and even has the long nose (or foredeck) of a Prancing Horse. The Italian designer also opted for a classic displacement hull to give the vessel plenty of grit and seaworthiness. On second thought, perhaps it’s more akin to a Porsche Cayenne.

Bullet spans 200 feet. Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design

Bullet is designed to have minimal impact on the environment, too. The yacht is equipped with four 2,000 hp electro-diesel generators that produce the lion’s share of the power. She is also fitted with a few solar panels that generate clean, green energy for the hotel load. As far as propulsion is concerned, two azipods with electric motors churn out 1,940 kW to give Bullet an estimated cruising speed of 22 knots and a top speed of 26 knots.

The yacht sports a classic displacement hull. Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design

The vessel is also well suited to long crossings with a range of 3,000 nautical miles at 14 knots. In terms of autonomy, Gnessi says Bullet will be able to cruise quietly on pure electricity for about 90 minutes at a speed of eight knots. Right, now it sounds more like Audi’s zero-emissions Q8 E-Tron SUV.

Bullet has an estimated top speed of 26 knots. Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design

Onboard, meanwhile, Bullet offers a bonkers interior volume of 975 GT. The living quarters are the epitome of “Made in Italy,” with the decor and furnishings showcasing the best of the boot-shaped country. Gnessi says there are plenty of “convivial spaces for parties,” but there is also a strong emphasis on privacy to ensure you can enjoy your downtime.

Whether or not you think Bullet is on target, it really is a matter of perspective.