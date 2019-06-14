This 6,000 hp Italian-Stallion Yacht Whisks You to Your Fave Anchorage at Over 60 mph

Inhale these statistics for a second. Ninety-one feet. Triple—yes, triple—2,000 hp MAN diesels. Fifty-two-knots-plus flat out.

This bella macchina is the latest wild creation from the prolific Italian superyacht builder Canados. Badged the Gladiator 919 RD, it’s targeted at the booming, money-no-object, dayboat market where owners want to blast from one sunny anchorage to the next without spending the night aboard.

And blast it will. That trio of MAN V-12s and their combined 6,000 horses are connected to rugged Arneson surface drives and designed to cruise the boat all day at 44 knots—even in gnarly five-foot seas. Thankfully, there’s tankage for 2,000 gallons of fuel on board. You’ll need it.

To prevent the Gladiator rolling around at anchor in those pesky Mediterranean swells and guests turning a Kermit shade of green, the yacht comes standard with zero-speed gyro stabilization.

“With such performance, she will be, bar none, the fastest production luxury super day cruiser on the market,” says the Rome-based yard. “The concept is of a giga center-console with the thrill of an offshore boat and the comfort and luxury of a superyacht.”

Canados could easily have added one more feature to the Gladiator 919’s long list of qualities: mobile tanning studio. Everywhere you look there are places to soak up the rays, or hang out alfresco-style.

Pretty much the entire bow section is designed for lounging, with deep, protected sun pads and a huge, wrap-around seating area. And it can be shaded by removable sail-shaped awnings suspended from carbon-fiber poles.

Stroll back along the wide, protected side decks to the aft deck and again, sunbathing opportunities are seemingly limitless. The rear pad, for example, suspended above the vast stern platform, offers a huge 96 square feet of tush-cushioning.

The entire cockpit, protected by that curvy hardtop, is equally expansive. Set on one level, it offers almost 700 square feet of space. There are New York apartments with less square footage. Chilling possibilities here include face-to-face sofas, a central dining table, plus side chaise lounges while a well-equipped outdoor galley takes care of lunch and libations.

Even though only the crew is likely to spend the night, the Gladiator 919 is available with three or four cabins, with the master suite spanning the yacht’s full 20-foot beam.

Canados says it will have the first 919 built by next summer and available for customers to clamber over at the Monaco and Genoa boat shows in September 2020, which is when the yard will talk more about pricing. If you have to ask…