This Foiling Fishing Boat Can Fly Across the Water at 30 Knots Without Disturbing the Schools Below

Candela wants to make your next fishing expedition smoother and more sustainable.

The Swedish yard just unveiled a successor to its C-8 electric foiling boat designed specifically for anglers. The new C-8 Center Console (CC for short) is distinguished by a center helm station that creates space at either end for fishing. Candela says nearly 50,000 center-console crafts are sold every year in the U.S. alone. As such, the new zero-emissions riff could make the seas much cleaner if it takes off.

“With the Candela C-8 CC, we’re targeting America’s top-selling segment of recreational boats,” Candela’s founder and CEO Gustav Hasselskog said in a statement. “Whether you’re looking for sunbathing or swimming, or for that big catch, it will deliver a better experience than conventional boats.”

The foils lift the boat up and out of the water for less drag and more speed. Candela

The newcomer is fitted with the same 69 kWh Polestar 2 battery and charging technology as the C-8 day cruiser. It also has the same carbon-fiber hull and innovative hydrofoil system that adjusts itself on the fly. The foils (or wings) allow the vessel to soar above waves with less drag and more speed than traditional designs. It also leaves behind less wake and thus doesn’t scare off the fish.

“It’s really the best fishing machine,” Hasselskog adds. “With foils down, it doesn’t drift and takes fishing to a new level.”

Candela says the 28-footer can reach a top speed of 30 knots and cover 57 nautical miles when cruising at 22 knots. In low-speed mode, the rpm of the silent electric motor can be easily adjusted to help you sneak up on that big catch. As Hasselskog puts it, it’s like a high-power outdrive and slow-speed trolling motor in one. The yard also claims the new CC uses 80 percent less energy than conventional center consoles.

The CC can hit 30 knots at full tilt. Candela

Onboard, the bow is equipped with a fighting chair while the aft is outfitted with a table and seating for up to eight passengers. Elsewhere, you’ll find a wet bar, a head, a retractable sunbed, and a swim platform. To top it off, the boat has an in-hull stereo system and a 15-inch navigational screen with free over-the-air updates. (Autopilot will reportedly be available in the coming year.)

Candela’s C-8 CC starts at $390,000 and the first U.S. customers can expect delivery in the summer of 2024. That’s your next fishing boat sorted, then.