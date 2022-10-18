This New Space-Age Superyacht Concept Comes With a Bonkers Underwater Lounge

Many superyachts offer stellar views above the water, but what about below it?

Allow us to introduce you to Cantharus. Penned by America’s own Darin Osborne, the striking superyacht concept is centered around a scenic underwater space that would provide seafarers with unbeatable ocean vistas.

The yacht designer, who hails from the stateside marine mecca of Florida, literally designed the 226-footer from the bottom up. The subterranean room was the first to come to fruition and is arguably the vessel’s biggest draw. Sporting a full 180 degrees of glass, it immerses seafarers in the world beneath the waves and comes with special lighting to ensure you don’t miss a thing. It’s currently outfitted as an office, but Osborne adds it could be turned into an owner’s suite upon request.

The exterior. Darin Osborne

“The underwater lounge is a place to be surrounded by water and beauty,” Osborne said in a statement. The designer adds that it provides “serenity” on far-flung journeys.

Above the waterline, Cantharus is decidedly futuristic. The vessel features a sleek hull with sharp lines and extensive glazing. The light-filled main deck is home to an open-plan dining and entertainment space with a large banquet/conference table and a grand piano. To the aft of the main deck, there is a designated outdoor party space with a stage that can apparently double as a Jacuzzi. You’ll also find a bar, a DJ booth and a large pop-up TV for open-air movie nights. The lower deck, meanwhile, offers a few additional living areas and the main cabin.

Further up top, Cantharus sports a generous upper bridge deck for sunning and a wheelhouse for sightseeing. The latter is also fitted with a skylight just in case there aren’t enough rays pouring in through the giant windows. Above or below the water, it’s clear Cantharus has views covered.

Click here to see all the photos of the Cantharus superyacht concept.