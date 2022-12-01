This Sleek 197-Foot Sportfishing Superyacht Is Designed for Discerning Anglers

AB Yacht Design’s latest concept is a real catch.

The sportfishing superyacht, which goes by the name of Canyon, was designed to bring anglers a more luxurious experience on the high seas. Penned inside and out by the British studio, the 197-footer is characterized by a distinctive invertive bow, a slender hull and long, smooth lines. Amidships, a fully equipped tower stands 46 feet above the sea level to help you spot fish in the distance.

The exterior is geared toward sportfishing, too. The multipurpose aft deck, which is fully open yet still offers protection from the elements, features a fishing store, live bait tanks and a fighting chair. It’s also equipped with a large infinity pool, sofas, sunbeds and a wet bar for non-anglers. Nearby lies a 39-foot tender that can be launched and stowed using the twin-cradle system and retractable tender mounts.

The aft deck. AB Yacht Design & Naval Architecture

There’s also fun to be had forward. The bow sports an open-air cinema with a retractable screen and sound system, as well as plenty of comfy lounge seating. Just below the tower, there is another deck with a bar perfect for alfresco cocktails and panoramic views.

The owner’s cabin. AB Yacht Design & Naval Architecture

Inside, meanwhile, the layout is simple and practical. AB says there are “no double salons or excessive lobbies,” adding that less volume equals greater efficiency. That’s not to say the living quarters aren’t up to snuff, though. The modern, elegant decor is replete with wood veneer, stacked stone and tinted glass that collectively creates a calming, earth-toned palette. The main salon offers stunning ocean views, while the main dining is outfitted for sumptuous soirees. In various places on board, you’ll also find atriums with verdant natural plants that liven things up.

The aft pool. AB Yacht Design & Naval Architecture

As for accommodation, Canyon can sleep up to 12 guests across three double cabins and two twins. The owner, of course, gets a dedicated deck. In addition, there are six cabins for up to 11 crew.

The superyacht slicing through the seas. AB Yacht Design & Naval Architecture

In terms of power, Canyon slices through the water like, well, a fish. She is capable of reaching 22 knots at full tilt or cruising at a more leisurely 18 knots. You can also tear it up on the ocean with her accompanying two WaveRunners or her four Seabobs.

Quite the catch, don’t you agree?