This Epic 277-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes With a Giant Infinity Jacuzzi That Overlooks the Pool

The five-deck vessel is also equipped with a helipad for an Airbus ACH 145.

Catalina Superyacht Concept Rodriguez Design Studio

Rodriguez Design Studio just took a crack at creating “the perfect charter superyacht.”

The Spanish studio unveiled a new concept on Tuesday that aims to connect seafarers with their oceanic surroundings in a truly luxurious fashion. The 277-footer, known as Catalina, features a sleek steel hull, a lightweight aluminum superstructure and a minimalist exterior.

“The styling of the yacht marks the design direction of the studio coming into 2023: simple yet elegant,” studio founder Josh Rodriguez said in a statement.

Onboard, Catalina’s five oversized decks are stacked with furniture and amenities to encourage alfresco living. The vessel is also equipped with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and glass bulwarks to help bring the outside world in.

Catalina Superyacht Concept
Catalina features a sleek steel hull and aluminum superstructure. Rodriguez Design Studio

Starting aft, the beach deck spans nearly 1,100 square feet and is centered around a giant pool with a counter-flow system for fitness buffs. The deck is also fitted with fold-out platforms that can give you an extra 430 square feet of space with the touch of a button and steps that provide you with direct access to the sea.

Two side staircases lead to the mezzanine deck and a large, glass-fronted Jacuzzi flanked by two sun pads. The same stairs will take you to the main deck where you’ll find two L-shaped sofas and a coffee table. At the opposite end, two gullwing doors open to a garage with space for four tenders and four Jet Skis.

The interior of the main deck is home to a main salon, a dining area, a galley, two VIP cabins and the owner’s suite. Three additional double cabins can be found on the lower deck, along with spa, a sauna, a gym, a massage room, a hairdressing salon and the crew quarters. All up, Catalina can sleep 14 guests and 22 crew.

Catalina Superyacht Concept
The interior of the main deck is home to a stylish salon. Rodriguez Design Studio

The upper deck is split into two distinct areas. To the aft, there is a four-person sun pad, a six-person U-shaped sofa and two wet bars, while forward lies a helipad and a 14-seat circular lounge. Inside, meanwhile, you’ll find another spacious salon with glass panels that create a “fishbowl effect” (read: plenty of natural light and prime views).

Right up top, the bridge deck has a dining table, a Teppanyaki grill and a wet bar on the outside and the captain’s quarters on the inside. From here, you can access the sky deck, which is home to yet another open-air Jacuzzi and a lounge.

As for grunt, Catalina is powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that promises a range of 6,500 nautical miles at 12 knots. She certainly sounds like the perfect charter superyacht.

Click here to see all the photos of Catalina.

Catalina Superyacht Concept
Rodriguez Design Studio

