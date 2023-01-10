This Epic 277-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes With a Giant Infinity Jacuzzi That Overlooks the Pool

Rodriguez Design Studio just took a crack at creating “the perfect charter superyacht.”

The Spanish studio unveiled a new concept on Tuesday that aims to connect seafarers with their oceanic surroundings in a truly luxurious fashion. The 277-footer, known as Catalina, features a sleek steel hull, a lightweight aluminum superstructure and a minimalist exterior.

“The styling of the yacht marks the design direction of the studio coming into 2023: simple yet elegant,” studio founder Josh Rodriguez said in a statement.

Onboard, Catalina’s five oversized decks are stacked with furniture and amenities to encourage alfresco living. The vessel is also equipped with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and glass bulwarks to help bring the outside world in.

Catalina features a sleek steel hull and aluminum superstructure. Rodriguez Design Studio

Starting aft, the beach deck spans nearly 1,100 square feet and is centered around a giant pool with a counter-flow system for fitness buffs. The deck is also fitted with fold-out platforms that can give you an extra 430 square feet of space with the touch of a button and steps that provide you with direct access to the sea.

Two side staircases lead to the mezzanine deck and a large, glass-fronted Jacuzzi flanked by two sun pads. The same stairs will take you to the main deck where you’ll find two L-shaped sofas and a coffee table. At the opposite end, two gullwing doors open to a garage with space for four tenders and four Jet Skis.

The interior of the main deck is home to a main salon, a dining area, a galley, two VIP cabins and the owner’s suite. Three additional double cabins can be found on the lower deck, along with spa, a sauna, a gym, a massage room, a hairdressing salon and the crew quarters. All up, Catalina can sleep 14 guests and 22 crew.

The interior of the main deck is home to a stylish salon. Rodriguez Design Studio

The upper deck is split into two distinct areas. To the aft, there is a four-person sun pad, a six-person U-shaped sofa and two wet bars, while forward lies a helipad and a 14-seat circular lounge. Inside, meanwhile, you’ll find another spacious salon with glass panels that create a “fishbowl effect” (read: plenty of natural light and prime views).

Right up top, the bridge deck has a dining table, a Teppanyaki grill and a wet bar on the outside and the captain’s quarters on the inside. From here, you can access the sky deck, which is home to yet another open-air Jacuzzi and a lounge.

As for grunt, Catalina is powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that promises a range of 6,500 nautical miles at 12 knots. She certainly sounds like the perfect charter superyacht.

