This 90-Foot Yacht is Italian Through-and-Through

Cayman Yachts’ name is a bit of a misnomer. The moniker suggests something of a sportfishing boat that might depart from Florida for extended fishing expeditions in the Cayman Islands. But the Cayman F920 is as European as an express superyacht approaching 100 feet can get, not to mention unusually fast and luxurious for its size. And in fact, the new F920 flagship has a much larger feel, both inside and out, than a typical 90-footer. The Italian shipyard collaborated with Ferragni Progetti studio on the F920’s exterior design and Isabelle Blanchere on the interior.

The F920 makes use of almost every inch of available exterior space, including an enclosed nook on the foredeck with two loungers, a table, and a sunbed. A popup canvas provides shade to the lounge area, so it can be used on the sunniest days. Cayman recognized that this foredeck area provides a wonderful sense of privacy, either at anchor or when the yacht is docked stern-to in a marina.

The flybridge, with an extended overhang at the rear, has been divided into zones, with the forward helm area for the captain or owner-operator, a wet bar/galley just behind it that serves as a divider, and a circular dining table for alfresco meals just beyond. At the rear of the deck is another table with chairs, offering exceptional views of the water.

On the stern area of the main deck, Progetti included a typical lounge and table in the cockpit, but added a large sunbed, an unusual feature for a yacht this size. There is also a foldout balcony along the starboard side connected to the saloon, yet another rare feature. The transom garage holds the tender and a jet ski, with a crane and electric swim platform that lowers to provide easy deployment.

The F920 is a raised pilothouse yacht, a smart design that not only gives it a sleeker profile than most flybridge yachts, but provides a protected, interior cocoon for the helms-person that does not intrude into the rest of the interior.

French designer Isabelle Blanchere gave the F920 a contemporary, elegant interior with dark fabrics, decor, and leather wall coverings, featuring signature artwork like the English lamps from Porta Romana, backlit onyx stairs, and sculpted door handles by Philip Watts. The master suite has a Thai-inspired mosaic by Sonite and a leather wall by Studioart. The bathroom has two marble sinks and rose-gold taps from THG Paris.

The F920 has the master suite and four other guest staterooms, along with two crew cabins. One of the beauties of this flagship is that the yacht is as fast as it looks. The twin, 2,600 hp MTU diesel engines deliver a top speed of 33 knots, with a cruise speed of 25 knots. That is light speed for a yacht this size.