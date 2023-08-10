This Nifty 146-Foot Explorer Yacht Has a Hidden Crane and Aft Platforms

Cantiere delle Marche’s newest explorer yacht is like a Transformer for the high seas.

The 146-footer, which is the second of three Flexplorer 146 models currently in build at the Italian shipyard, features a number of expandable elements that allow it to do even more on the water.

Commissioned by a Swiss owner with a penchant for big-game fishing, the newcomer showcases a sporty exterior by Sergio Cutolo and Hydro Tec that has some rather cool hidden features. The jib crane, for example, has been incorporated neatly into the superstructure. Flexplorers typically have an A-Frame on the aft deck that is concealed in the flooring when not in use, but this setup appears to be more invisible still.

The jib crane. Cantiere delle Marche

The collapsible bulwarks are another highlight. The lengthy aft platforms fold out when the vessel is at anchor to create a sprawling social space that can be fitted with sunbeds and so on.

The collapsible bulwarks. Cantiere delle Marche

The interiors may not have as many tricks but are impressive nonetheless. Penned by Nauta Design, the living quarters pair a natural palette with bleached wood and light linens. There are five generous cabins spread throughout that can accommodate up to 10 guests. Located forward on the main deck, the top-tier owner’s suite comes with an office, dressing room, and sizable bathroom. Elsewhere, there are two spacious salons with striking asymmetrical layouts.

The main deck salon. Cantiere delle Marche

Sporting a sharp bow, a sleek hull, and twin Caterpillar C32 Acert engines, the yacht can cut through the seas efficiently and cover more than 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots.

Launched in 2020, the Flexplorer series has enjoyed “extraordinary success,” according to CDM. The first Flexplorer 142, which goes by the name of Maverick, will be launched in the upcoming months. The second and third units will follow shortly after.

The lounge. Cantiere delle Marche

“The three Flexplorer 146 currently under construction perfectly show the concept’s inherent flexibility, with each unit being significantly distinct from one another,” CDM CEO Vasco Buonpensiere said in a statement. “Despite each one being unique in its own way, they all share the same features that enable safe exploration of remote destinations while providing utmost comfort and all the amenities expected of a true luxury yacht.”

The owner’s suite. Cantiere delle Marche

Flexplorer yachts can be built from 127 to 154 feet, just in case you’re interested in commissioning a Transformer for yourself.