Summer on the Lake Just Got a Little More Exciting

Headed to Lake Tahoe, Calif., this summer but don’t have a boat? The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has you covered. The property, in the mountains of Northstar California Resort, announced an exclusive deal with MasterCraft to offer guests summertime fun on board a fleet of MasterCraft’s high-performance powerboats, operated by Elevation Surf Charters. Resort guests have access to four newly released X24 boats from MasterCraft’s X Series for action-packed time on the water or a relaxing sunset cruise taking off from the Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton’s lakeside space.

The 24-foot X24 MasterCraft towboat (starts at $154,920) was designed with wicked wakes in mind. The boat features the new Switchback Ballast Tank, which makes incredible waves that are customizable for all skill levels. Wakeboarding is best on the X24 at 18 to 22 mph, while wake-surfing can be done at a little slower pace—10 to 12 mph. And though the X24s seat 18, Lake Tahoe guidelines cap it at six passengers.

Elevation Surf Charters, which operates the MasterCraft boats for The Ritz, is locally based and highly trained. Guests can choose from a mellow cruise around the lake, wakeboarding or surfing behind the boat, towing on the tube—you decide. The X24’s deep-v hull ensures a smooth ride and the boat’s 22-speaker sound system provides plenty of ambience, assuming beautiful Lake Tahoe isn’t totally doing it for you.

The Lake Club, situated on the water 10 miles from the resort, provides guests with a waterside venue and amenities such as open-air dining, leisure and water activities, and direct access to the lake. The MasterCraft boats are available to resort guests for $325 per hour during the week and $400 per hour on weekends and holidays. All the gear and instruction is included. The sunset cruise is offered daily from 6 to 9 p.m. for $1,200. Reservations are advised. The resort concierge can help you with all the details and booking.