You Can Charter the 151-Foot Superyacht From the New ‘Knives Out’ Movie for $228,000 a Week

Cruise the Mediterranean as if you were detective Benoit Blanc himself.

Aquarius Superyacht Ocean Independence

The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery Knives Out is making waves in more ways than one.

It’s estimated that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earned a solid $15 million in a one-week limited release. The whodunit has received wholly positive reviews and a rare 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also produced one quite unlikely star: a luxury superyacht known as Aquarius, which is, coincidentally, available for charter.

The 151-footer served as a backdrop for one of the key scenes in Glass Onion. The yacht’s captain, Ali Göksoy, also scored a cameo in the film. For a couple of hundred thousand a week, you too can experience a little Hollywood glitz and glamor aboard Aquarius.

Aquarius Superyacht
The yacht comes with a full fleet of toys and tenders. Ocean Independence

Delivered by Turkey’s Mengi Yay in 2016, the superyacht pairs a straight bow with a handsome wood hull and superstructure. She offers a generous interior with five lavish cabins for up to 10 guests. The main deck owner’s stateroom features a king-sized bed, two balconies, an office and an en suite. On the lower deck, you’ll find three double staterooms and a twin cabin. There will also be a crew of nine catering to your every whim as if you were an A-lister.

Aquarius Superyacht
The stylish aft deck. Ocean Independence

Outside, meanwhile, Aquarius sports a veritable beach club at the stern, a Jacuzzi on the foredeck, a sizable flybridge and several other spots for sunning. She also comes with a full fleet of toys and tenders in case you need to make a quick escape. The vessel even has a spot on the aft deck for a couple of roadsters.

Aquarius Superyacht
The lounge comes with expandable balconies. Ocean Independence

As for grunt, Aquarius is powered by twin Caterpillar engines that give her a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of 15 knots. Of course, the yacht’s also equipped with stabilizers that make cruising the Mediterranean a real treat.

Aquarius Superyacht
Aquarius is available exclusively with Ocean Independence. You can book her for charter in Turkey for roughly $228,000 (€220,000) a week.

