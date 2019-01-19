Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
How the Sporty Vista Blue Superyacht Brings the Outdoors Right into Your Main Saloon

With ubiquitous windows and outdoor amenities, Vista Blue opens up the onboard experience.

custom line vista blue charter superyacht caribbean Photo: Courtesy of Fraser
The design of the sporty 126-foot Vista Blue is focused on inviting the outside in. Launched by Ferretti’s Custom Line in 2017, with an interior by the Florence-based firm Francesco Paszkowski Design, the yacht integrates the outdoor environment into as much living space as possible. Sweeping views befitting the yacht’s name dominate the interior, from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the main saloon to the enormous transparent aft door, effectively creating a glass lounge.

A nexus for open-air activities, the sundeck is furnished with couches and cocktail tables, overhead misters and awnings, and a large hot tub surrounded by sun pads. Built-in Champagne coolers further enhance the alfresco bolt-hole. Two more sun pads and L-shaped loungers sit toward the bow.

The clever aft-deck door folds down to the water to form a beach club and entrance for swimming and water sports. Guests who hanker for a taste of adventure can cavort on Seabob F5 watercraft, three-seat WaveRunners, and stand-up paddleboards. They can also interact intimately with their surroundings while sport fishing from the 39-foot Nor Tech tender or wakeboarding behind the 505 Williams jet tender—the latter of which is supported by a diesel fueling station in the aft garage.

Capable of accommodating 12 guests in five cabins, including a main-deck master equipped with a king bed and en suite rain shower, Vista Blue joined the Fraser fleet at the end of last year. With a shallow seven-foot draft, the yacht—based in Saint Martin for the 2018–2019 winter season—is ready to weigh anchor and island-hop over to the Bahamas. Rates start at $140,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.

A-List Access: To charter Vista Blue, contact sales@fraseryachts.com.

