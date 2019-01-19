How the Sporty Vista Blue Superyacht Brings the Outdoors Right into Your Main Saloon

The design of the sporty 126-foot Vista Blue is focused on inviting the outside in. Launched by Ferretti’s Custom Line in 2017, with an interior by the Florence-based firm Francesco Paszkowski Design, the yacht integrates the outdoor environment into as much living space as possible. Sweeping views befitting the yacht’s name dominate the interior, from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the main saloon to the enormous transparent aft door, effectively creating a glass lounge.

A nexus for open-air activities, the sundeck is furnished with couches and cocktail tables, overhead misters and awnings, and a large hot tub surrounded by sun pads. Built-in Champagne coolers further enhance the alfresco bolt-hole. Two more sun pads and L-shaped loungers sit toward the bow.

The clever aft-deck door folds down to the water to form a beach club and entrance for swimming and water sports. Guests who hanker for a taste of adventure can cavort on Seabob F5 watercraft, three-seat WaveRunners, and stand-up paddleboards. They can also interact intimately with their surroundings while sport fishing from the 39-foot Nor Tech tender or wakeboarding behind the 505 Williams jet tender—the latter of which is supported by a diesel fueling station in the aft garage.

Capable of accommodating 12 guests in five cabins, including a main-deck master equipped with a king bed and en suite rain shower, Vista Blue joined the Fraser fleet at the end of last year. With a shallow seven-foot draft, the yacht—based in Saint Martin for the 2018–2019 winter season—is ready to weigh anchor and island-hop over to the Bahamas. Rates start at $140,000 per week, excluding VAT and expenses.

A-List Access: To charter Vista Blue, contact sales@fraseryachts.com.