Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

This Classic Riva Yacht Once Owned By Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly Is Cruising Across the Block

The royals' elegant Riva Tritone runabout is one of the stars of next month's RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.

1958 Riva Tritone Via H.S.H. Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace Photo: Andrea Piva/RM Sotheby's

Picture the scene: It’s Monte Carlo circa 1958, and the young Prince Rainier III of Monaco is zipping across the harbor in his brand-new Riva Tritone sports boat. Alongside him is Hollywood movie star and the new Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, Hermès scarf fluttering in the breeze.

Related

Now fast-forward to Villa Erba on Italy’s Lake Como, just up the road from George Clooney‘s lake-front villa. On May 25 the iconic Riva yacht is set to go under the auctioneer’s hammer at RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba auction.

Back in 1958, this classic 26-foot, mirror-varnished mahogany speedster was gifted to Rainier by a close relative who had ordered two Tritone runabouts from Carlo Riva. Hull No. 62 was christened Via and equipped with a pair of throaty Michigan-built Chris-Craft 5.5-liter straight-six engines.

The Rainiers loved the boat; it was a regular sight in and around Monaco’s Port Hercules and along the Côte d’Azur. It even became the official flagship of the prince’s fleet of yachts—flying both the red-and-white flag of Monaco and his personal pennant.

1958 Riva Tritone Via H.S.H. Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace

Via flies Monaco’s red-and-white flag.  Photo: Andrea Piva/RM Sotheby's

While Rainier would add other Rivas to his collection, including a smaller 19-foot Riva Junior for water-skiing with Princess Grace and their young family, the Tritone remained a firm favorite.

1958 Riva Tritone Via H.S.H. Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace

The Rainiers’ Riva Tritone received a full restoration.  Photo: Andrea Piva/RM Sotheby's

After acquiring the royal Tritone in the early 2000s, the second owner commissioned a complete—and very pricey—bow-to-stern restoration with world-renowned Dutch Riva specialist Riva-World, bringing it back to its original condition. When it was auctioned at RM Sotheby’s Monaco sale in May 2014, it went for 413,200 Euros, or $561,950 at the time.

1958 Riva Tritone Via H.S.H. Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace

Riva Tritone.  Photo: Andrea Piva/RM Sotheby's

According to RM Sotheby’s listing, the current owner has kept the boat in Monaco since 2014, where it has been pampered by Riva dealer Monaco Boat Service at its unique harbor-front workshops set in tunnels beneath the royal palace.

1958 Riva Tritone Via H.S.H. Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace

Riva-World brought this Riva Tritone back to its original condition.  Photo: Andrea Piva/RM Sotheby's

While the auctioneer hasn’t given an estimate of the projected value of this cherished piece of Monegasque history, we reckon it could go for more than $750,000. Who knows? Maybe George Clooney will wave his paddle.

1958 Riva Tritone Via H.S.H. Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace

Classic Riva.  Photo: Andrea Piva/RM Sotheby's

 

More Marine

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 68% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad