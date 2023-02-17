Boat of the Week: This New 161-Foot Superyacht Is Designed to House a Two-Person Sub for Deep-Water Exploring

Superyacht concepts don’t all have to be about radical designs that push the boundaries of engineering. Coba, designed by Christian Leyk, is a practical 161-foot minimalist explorer for a family looking for adventure. With low volume, a long 5,000-nautical mile range and soft Scandinavian styling, Coba is a floating beach club on the water.

The sub 500GT concept centers around having fun in the sun and on the water. It takes its name from a character in Leyk’s young son’s favorite Netflix show, Octonauts, which tells the story of underwater explorers combing the world’s oceans for distressed marine life. But Leyk’s main inspiration came in response to a rising demand for compact submarines that dive to extreme depths, yet are small enough to be stored on small yachts.

“Pocket explorers have always interested me, and the evolution of pocket submarines adds another layer of intrigue,” Leyk told Robb Report. “Families need entertainment space but that doesn’t have to be a 2000-square-foot salon. It’s more important to be able to go off and explore together.”

Coba was designed with exceptional outdoor space for a family that wants to explore the world. Courtesy Christian Leyk

The uncluttered aft deck is devoted to water toys, including space for a two-person submarine and a 29.5-foot multi-purpose tender. Owners can also choose between two jet skis or a car for land excursions. An additional rescue tender is stored on the foredeck.

An embedded high-spec, multi-purpose crane that swivels in both directions sits flush in the center of the aft deck, allowing for the safe and easy deployment of toys, without consuming too much of the overall footprint. When the toys are in the water, the deck transforms into an activity space for playing basketball or evening parties.

“As much as I love sketching gigayachts professionally, they’re not something that I feel personally attached to because they speak of a lifestyle that is so far removed from my own,” says Leyk. “Coba is a practical vessel for a family of four who want to sail around the world in a down-to-earth environment.”

Family time equals outdoor dining with full views of the water. Courtesy Christian Leyk

The upper aft deck is where the family comes together to enjoy al-fresco meals or relax with access to the outdoors. On the compact sun deck, a small observation platform with seating provides the yacht’s most elevated views.

Conceived with simplicity in mind, Coba is designed for a small crew. “A maximum of four or five crew can run this boat, which for a 161-foot yacht is quite something,” Leyk says. “A captain, a couple of deck crew for operating the toys and two interior crew is all that’s required, which means the family still maintains their privacy.”

Life centers around an open-plan, light-filled living space that looks out to sea on all sides—a floating, overwater terrace. There are sofas for relaxing, a small reading corner and a dining table for indoor family meals with an integrated bar area.

Simple, open space is also key in the main suite. Courtesy Christian Leyk

“As is the case with a home, a yacht layout needs to have enough nooks for every member of the family to retreat to for quiet time, whether it’s reading a book or enjoying a glass of wine,” the designer says. “What Coba doesn’t have is a dedicated beach club, because I believe the entire yacht should perform as a beach club.”

Inside, the full-beam owner’s cabin is located on the main deck forward. White walls, repurposed wood floors and vast windows with minimal mullions continue the beachy vibe, with a white ceiling and fan for a plantation-style detail.

Even the master shower is open-plan. Courtesy Christian Leyk

Two drop-down balconies on either side create terraces on the sea, where yoga, sunbathing or morning coffees can be enjoyed in private. Behind the headboard is the ensuite bathroom, with a rain shower, wall shower and his-and-hers basins. Two guest doubles are located on the lower deck.

On the performance side, Coba is designed to have diesel-electric hybrid propulsion, equipped with azimuth pods for easy maneuverability and noise insulation. For owners wanting to venture to the Poles, the yacht’s shallow 9.8-foot draft and extra plating allows for the addition of an ice-classed hull if required. Its 5,000-mile range also ensures autonomy in remote areas, whether navigating through ice or cruising in the tropics.

Click here to see more images of the Coba concept.