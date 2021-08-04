Columbus Unveils Two Stylish New Superyachts Inspired by Old-School Italian Grand Tourers

Columbus Yachts may be a relatively new player in the marine game, but it’s certainly come out swinging. The Italian yard, which is a subsidiary of Palumbo Superyachts, has just added not one but two new luxury vessels to its burgeoning fleet.

Measuring 121 feet and 180 feet, respectively, the superyachts are part of the new Atlantique line that launched last year with a 141-footer dubbed the Atlantique 43.

The yard says this series is devoted to “elegance and versatility,” and at first blush, the new yachts appear to deliver on that promise. Penned inside and out by Hotlabs, each Atlantique has a silhouette inspired by the yachts of a bygone era along with a touch of sportiness that recalls classic Italian grand tourers.

The Atlantique 37 is characterized by sporty lines and a refined interior that totals less than 300 GT. The layout comprises four double cabins with ensuites on the lower deck, one owner’s suite on the main deck and two dining areas that cater for up to 10 seafarers. Outdoors, there’s a panoramic pool to the aft and two garages that can collectively hold two tenders and a rescue boat.

Compact but capable, the Atlantique 37 is equipped with twin Man 1400 hp engines that give the vessel a top speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots.

The Atlantique 55, meanwhile, has been named the new flagship of the line and is also the largest of the trio. With a generous volume of 900 GT, the vessel is spread across four decks for maximum comfort.

The main deck is available in two layouts, both with the owner’s cabin forward. The first option sees the addition of a gym with its own private balcony while the second includes an extra VIP cabin plus a private balcony off the owner’s cabin. The lower deck sports another four guest cabins as well as seven crew cabins.

As for amenities, the superyacht features a large “scenographic” swimming pool flanked by sun lounges on the main deck, a second pool located on the sundeck, plus a host of tenders and jet skis that will be stored in the forward garage.

The yard did not share details regarding the Atlantique 55’s propulsion setup at this time.

“Modernity, elegance, sophistication are the ingredients that make the design of the Atlantique line a beacon in the yachting market,” the yard said in a statement.

The market appears to be responding favorably to the line, too. The launch of the Atlantique 43 was promptly followed up by the sale of the first hull.

With vessels like this, Columbus Yachts certainly appears to be a player to watch.

Check out more photos below: