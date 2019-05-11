This 394-Foot Gigayacht Has a Waterfall That Cascades Between Two Pools

On Friday Ancona, Italy-based Columbus Yachts announced a new 120-meter/394-foot gigayacht project designed by Italian naval architecture studio Hydro Tec. Featuring sweeping classic and clean lines, the yacht will take advantage of floor-to-ceiling windows and frameless glass railings. Designed to ensure easy access to the water, the project calls for a very large aft beach club with not only swim platforms on each side, as well as a gym and full spa, but also a covered pool situated directly under the glass-bottomed main-deck pool above with a waterfall that cascades from the top pool down to the bottom one.

Two custom tenders—one limo and one runabout—will be stowed in the tender garage forward of the beach club, along with other water toys. This area also will be home to a dive center where guests will find dive suits and other gear.

Above the beach club will be the aft cockpit with a bar and the 36-foot main pool and stairs that lead down to the beach club. Just inside is the main-deck saloon and dining areas.

The main deck will play host to 10 guest staterooms, as well as a couple of bonus crew cabins. The Columbus Classic 120 meter accommodates 22 guests total in 10 cabins.

The almost 2,800-square-foot master suite is on the deck above and includes a beauty room, massage room, dressing and bathroom, an office and the owner’s sleeping area, which will look forward and offer up amazing views.

The area forward of the owner’s suite will provide a private hot tub and outdoor lounge area for the owners. Sharing the upper deck is an alfresco dining table aft and a lounge.

Up above the owner’s/upper deck will be the bridge deck with another alfresco lounging area and a gym as well as the wheelhouse, captain’s cabin, first officer’s cabin, ship’s office and crew meeting room.

Way up on the top deck will be a helipad and sunning space, plus a skylounge and hot tub with adjacent sunning spot. This deck offers up yet another outdoor lounging space encircling a fire pit.

Crew quarters for all of those who will keep this giant yacht going while at the same time ensuring happy guests will be located forward of the engine room and will include 20 double cabins.

Power will be provided by seven generators—five MTU 16 V 4000 M33Fs and two MTU 16V 2000 M41As— for a combined power of more than 13,000 horsepower. Propulsion will be made up of twin Rolls-Royce Azipull 120s and a Rolls-Royce Promas Lite propeller/rudder system that provides efficient propulsion with lower emissions. Top speed for this steel hull and aluminum superstructure may reach up to 20 knots with a 7,000 nautical-mile range when cruising at 16 knots.

Four fins as well zero-speed stabilization will keep this giant yacht steady, and the vessel will be built to comply with Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) certification (for vessels with 13 to 36 passengers).

Columbus Yachts is part of Palumbo Superyachts, which also includes ISA Yachts, Extra, Mondomarine and Palumbo SY Refit.