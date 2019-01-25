Pull Up a Lounger and Stay Awhile: This Yacht Has Plenty of Room

Italian shipyard CRN announced this week a contract to build a 230-foot superyacht penned by Rome-based naval architecture and design firm Vallicelli Design. Just revealed as She, the project was announced in the fall when it was sold. She is a fully custom steel and aluminum yacht, developed by CRN Technical Office and Vallicelli Design’s naval architects Andrea Vallicelli and Alessandro Nazareth, who conceived the concept and created both the external styling and the interior layout.

While people often refer to yachts as feminine (“She’s beautiful” or “Her top speed is 30 knots”), those involved with this project went full-bore. Besides bearing the name She, the yacht’s lines are described as possessing “a certain feminine” touch, with “a subtly seductive construction.” However we look at it, She shines with a slender profile and linear styling, thanks to a horizontal line that travels from the bow, along the hull, and around the transom. Glass railings and other decorative elements add to the yacht’s graceful demeanor.

“As the yacht’s name suggests, the softness and delicacy of feminine forms have strongly inspired this design and its fluid, elegant lines,” says Vallicelli Design‘s Andrea Vallicelli.

We can all appreciate the huge amount of deck space on this five-deck vessel. Clearly, the owner will be spending some time outdoors. Up top on the sundeck, guests will appreciate the forward hot tub, shaded bar, semi-shaded seating area, and the sun loungers—all with excellent views, thanks to the glass railings.

The bridge deck offers up another seating area in partial shade, as well as a port-side bar with stools that look out to the sea. For alfresco dining, the upper deck has a shaded dining table and a couple of cocktail tables aft. And the main deck has plenty of sunning space and loungers to accommodate. Or sit at the shaded bar to keep cool.

The beach deck, which materializes when the stern door is opened, provides even more sunning space and the perfect jumping-off point for water sports.

The owner plans to spend a lot of time on board with family and guests, and the design team made sure they will all be comfortable with large interior spaces.

“She is a new design of considerable potential, defined by her flexibility, sophistication of line, and generous interior and exterior spaces devised by Vallicelli Design in what is proving a highly satisfactory partnership,“ commented Stefano De Vivo, CRN chief commercial officer.

We look forward to seeing those generous spaces once the yacht is completed. More details will be revealed as we receive them.