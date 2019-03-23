Watch This Mystery Megayacht Hit the Water for the First Time

Last Saturday in Ancona, Italy, yachtbuilder CRN (part of Ferretti Group) launched the yet-to-be-named “motor yacht 135,” a bespoke steel-and-aluminum superyacht. The 259-foot five-deck 1,400-gross-ton yacht features a smooth profile and svelte lines designed via another collaboration between the shipyard and naval architects Zuccon International Project. Rome-based studio Laura Sessa took care of the interior decor, the details of which are still top secret. “Motor yacht 135 is a wandering work of nautical art that will be a worldwide flagship for the dazzling mastery that only Italy at its best can create,” says Alberto Galassi, chairman and CEO of CRN and CEO of Ferretti Group.

This new megayacht from CRN—the builder’s second largest to date, behind the 262-foot 2014-launched and Best of the Best winner Chopi Chopi—offers up a 44-foot beam that houses five VIP staterooms and a large owner’s suite, to accommodate 12 passengers, which will be tended to by 39 crew members.

In addition to all kinds of outdoor deck space and a voluminous interior, the highlight of the yet-to-be-christened yacht just might be its beach club that opens on three sides.

The yacht will achieve a top speed of 16 knots, thanks to twin Caterpillar diesel engines, and will be strictly for private use by a Middle Eastern client once it is delivered.