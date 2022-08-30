CRN’s New ‘Lifestyle Explorer’ Has a Giant Beach Club With a Hidden Swim Platform

CRN’s latest superyacht concept is elegance up front and party in the back.

The new 184-footer, which the Italian yard has labeled a “lifestyle Explorer,” sports long, clean lines, a horizontal bow and one hell of an epic beach club aft.

CRN once again enlisted Omega Architects to spearhead the design. The duo has already delivered two custom vessels this year, including the colorful 203-foot Rio and the all-aluminum 171-foot Ciao. Omega was also responsible for the sleek exterior of CRN’s fourth-largest superyacht Yalla, which hit the seas in 2014.

The newcomer takes design cues from its three predecessors, but is distinguished by a number of innovative features. The aft decks, for instance, have a similar setup to Ciao’s but are bigger in size. The beach club has been cleverly tucked away underneath the main deck, while the sizable swim platform of nearly 540 square feet sits flush with the waterline.

Instead of adding the typical cascading stairs to connect the aft decks, Omega purposefully kept the areas separate to create more privacy. This also meant the architects could increase the size of the main deck and the living quarters.

Of course, the vessel has plenty of spots for relaxing inside and out. The main deck is fitted with a large Jacuzzi that separates the lounge and dining area. The upper deck is partially covered and can be enjoyed in all manner of weather conditions. It also flows onto a corridor that allows seafarers to travel between the fore and aft. The sundeck, meanwhile, sports a second smaller Jacuzzi that comes with panoramic views.

Like any good explorer, CRN’s creation offers a large amount of storage space forward for your water toys, tenders and dayboats. There are no details regarding propulsion as yet, but Rio is powered by two Caterpillar engines that result in a top speed of 15 knots.

Ciao and Rio will both be presented at the upcoming 2022 Monaco Yacht Show in September. The new concept will be developed in further detail should it attract a prospective buyer.

Click here to see all the photos of CRN’s new explorer concept.