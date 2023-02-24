Boat of the Week: The Open Beach Club on This New 155-Foot Superyacht Is an Ode to Outdoor Living

The world may be hooked on the reality-TV series Below Deck, but aboard Crocus—Admiral Yacht’s largest, sleekest ATOS model to date—all the action takes place above deck to ensure the yachting lifestyle is experienced to the fullest.



The 155-foot Crocus was commissioned by an experienced yachtsman looking to upsize from his existing 131-foot Admiral. His prerequisites included large outdoor areas for relaxing on board, a light-filled but pared-back interior, and spacious accommodation for his family. The owner was involved in every stage of the build process, and sweated over the details.



The DNA of Admiral’s all-aluminum ATOS range, with the large windows, five generous guest cabins and efficient cruising, was exactly what the owner was looking for—as was the “Made in Italy” appeal of the Admiral brand. But he wanted to improve it by modifying the standard exterior configuration.

The open transom and upper sundeck were both modifications to the standard layout. Courtesy Fraser Yachts



Particularly, the transom. He mandated that the yacht have a large swim platform with easy, open access to the sea for all ages. That’s one of the features that he most enjoyed on his previous boat. The new styling transforms the stern area into an uncluttered beach club, with submerged steps into the water. Forward, twin stepped stairwells lead up to the main deck. The other major addition was a 1,076-square-foot sun deck to enhance the views from the yacht.

“The first things you notice about Crocus are her expansive outdoor areas,” Anton Farber, sales broker at Fraser, told Robb Report. “The beach club is not only spacious enough to store a tender and toys but can also be used as a sun lounge. When set up with a table and chairs, the space converts into an alfresco dining area at the water’s edge to catch sunsets and provide wonderful sea views.”

Oversized sunpads dominate the sun deck forward and aft, with a bar amidships shaded by the hardtop. More outdoor dining can be found on the aft portion of upper deck aft, along with chairs and footstools that create a family-friendly vibe. The bow area is dedicated to technical compartments and the outdoor garage, where tenders up to 23 feet are stored. This unusual tender area frees up the space in the back for the beach club. Yet more seating is found on the aft part of the main deck.

The marching orders for the interior were for a minimalist design, simple decor and subdued colors. Courtesy Fraser Yachts

The owner decided to forego the Jacuzzi, though the ATOS platform allows for one on the main deck. He also shied away from water toys, such as jet skis and foiling boards. But he also made sure that Crocus has the capacity to carry a large toy chest if a future owner is more water-sports friendly.

There’s an intentional sense of minimalism running across the yacht, with its sleek lines, warm tones and emphasis on sea views. On the exterior, teak handrails with a Wenge wood strip in contrasting matte and glossy finishes are twinned with tinted glass, geometric aft tails and a near vertical bow.

For the custom interior, Italian designer Gian Marco Campanino kept to the minimalist script. “The owner really enjoyed his previous yacht’s interior and therefore decided to give Crocus the same feel,” says Farber. “He also wanted Italian touches and plenty of Italian marble in the bathrooms. Everything is designed around a relaxed mood, comfort and a geometrical composition with balanced proportions.”

The vertical bow and rectangular profile have become a standard look on superyachts in the last five years.

Inside, a mixture of dark browns, bright whites, soft greys and saffron accents are complemented by tropical ebony wood, Italian Statuario marble in the ensuites, suede-like Alcantara and other tactile fabrics that reflect the owner’s contemporary lifestyle.

Another key design was the inclusion of two master staterooms to accommodate the owner’s family, both of which enjoy an abundance of natural light, thanks to the signature ATOS windows.

The open stern. Courtesy Fraser Yachts

The main-deck layout bucks the usual trend of serving as the main reception area. Instead, it’s largely reserved for the owner’s private use—including a dedicated ‘Owner Room’, which includes a private dining zone and galley—and the master suite forward. The remaining four guest suites, including the second master, are located on the lower deck. There is a second salon on the upper deck for when guests are invited aboard.



Since taking delivery in 2021, the owner has enjoyed life in the Mediterranean, in particular Sardinia, where the yacht has extensively cruised. Alas, all good things come to an end. The owner is ready to upsize once again. Crocus is listed for sale with Fraser for about $35,469,000.

Click here to see more images of Crocus.