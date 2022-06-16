This 328-Foot Cruise Ship Turned Megayacht Has Its Own Nightclub and an Onboard Hospital

A cruise ship typically isn’t something one covets. Unless, of course, it’s been turned into a glitzy superyacht, as is the case with Dubawi.

The Italian liner, which was first delivered by Cantiere Navale Ferrari in 1989, was treated to a multimillion-dollar refit by Platinum Yachts in 2009. The 297-footer has been kept tightly under wraps throughout ownership—until now, that is. Dubawi has hit the market for the first time with Worth Avenue Yachts, and we’re getting a sneak peek inside the $35 million beauty.

As you might expect from an ex-cruise ship, Dubawi has a bonkers interior volume of 4,184 GT, which gives her as much space as a megayacht of 328 feet or more. She’s not just big, she’s beautiful, too. Her interior takes cues from the Art Deco style of the 1920s with geometric shapes, bold hues and ornate furnishings.

She can sleep up to 44 guests across eight VIP suites, 13 doubles and not one but two owner’s staterooms. The latter enjoy a dedicated deck, of course, with an elevated outdoor Jacuzzi, sweeping views and ensuites bigger than some regular cabins. There’s also accommodation for a whopping 71 crew.

Elsewhere indoors, there’s a giant guest lounge and two saloons that can be used as game rooms or cinemas. There’s also a nightclub on the lower deck with a high-tech sound system, and a hospital because you can never be too safe. Oh, there’s also an elevator connecting all levels.

Outside, meanwhile, you can expect an abundance of deck space, along with a large swim platform with a fountain.

WATCH

“She is the perfect royal yacht for someone looking to travel the world with a large group in ultimate privacy,” broker Mathieu Bardon of the Monaco office told Robb Report in an email. “Not many yachts have their own nightclub onboard.”

As for power, Dubawi is fitted with twin MAN engines that allow her to reach 15 knots at full tilt and cruise at 13.5 knots.

Perhaps most importantly, the yacht has had just one owner in its lifetime and has never been chartered. She’s currently docked in Dubai and awaiting her new owner. Get your checkbook ready.

Check out more photos below:

