This Epic 394-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Will Let You Cruise to the Arctic in Lavish Style

A new yacht is great, but your very own custom explorer is better. And that’s exactly what’s on offer this fall.

Boathouse Auctions and Concierge Auctions together with Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting and Guy Marchal of Symphony Marine are offering seafarers a chance to purchase a 394-footer and tailor it to the nth degree.

The expedition yacht in question, known as Project Y910, was outfitted by venerable shipbuilder Fincantieri and features naval architecture by Robert McFarlane. Billed as one of the largest superyachts currently under construction, it sports a repurposed ice-class hull from the ‘90s passenger ship Vladimir Chivilikhin that has been lengthened and equipped with a new aluminum superstructure.

With the core components all but finished, the conversion project will take far less time to complete than a traditional build, and it can also be customized to your particular specifications. That means the lavish interior, outdoor decks and amenities will be exactly to your liking.

The current plans see accommodation for up to 36 guests across a large owner’s suite, two VIP cabins and 15 double-berth staterooms. There is also space for up to 50 crew. In addition to sprawling indoor/outdoor living areas, Project Y910 can be fitted with two pools, two helipads, a helicopter hangar, and no less than six garages with tenders to shuttle guests.

You could also add a research lab, beach club, cinema and more, depending on the vibe you’re after. An experienced team of architects, engineers and designers will also be on hand to help you make your dream vessel a reality.

Complete with hybrid propulsion, the explorer should have a max speed of 9 knots with the electric motor and 16 knots with the diesel engines. She’ll also be able to cover roughly 10,000 nautical miles while cruising at 14 knots.

As to be expected, fine-tuning this behemoth will cost you. Project Y910 is currently listed for €25 million (or approximately $28.98 million at current exchange rates) and will be offered online without reserve from November 11-23. Hey, nobody said a custom explorer would come cheap.

