Custom Line’s New 140-Foot Flagship Is the Yard’s Biggest Superyacht Yet

Custom Line’s largest-ever superyacht has just hit the seas.

The 140-footer, known simply as the Custom Line 140, was launched at the Ferretti Group’s Ancona yard on Tuesday. The Italian outfit, which is helmed by Ferretti, says the new flagship is at the top of its class when it comes to space, comfort and performance.

The tri-decker is the third Custom Line yacht with exterior styling by Francesco Paszkowski Design. Penned in partnership with Ferretti’s engineering department, the vessel is characterized by sleek, sporty lines, a powerful silhouette and a fast-displacement hull.

Inspired by residential architecture, the yacht is fitted with large, floor-to-ceiling windows and unimposing aluminum handrails that together allow it to connect with the sea. With a beam of 28 feet, it also offers huge interior volumes of almost 400 GT.

The interior styling, which was executed by Margherita Casprini in collaboration with Custom Line Atelier, showcases Italian materials and craftsmanship. In terms of layout, the main deck comprises a large lounge for entertaining and a full-beam owner’s suite that comes complete with his and her bathrooms, a double walk-in wardrobe and a full-beam bathroom with twin sinks. You also add an owner’s terrace if you like.

The lower deck houses four additional staterooms, three VIPs and a guest cabin with twin beds. There are also three double cabins forward that can sleep seven crew.

Outside, meanwhile, there’s a panoramic sun deck with a hydro massage tub, an upper deck with a scenic sky lounge and a sprawling beach club that spans the full beam. The bow also sports another outdoor lounge and a garage for storing a tender or Jet Ski.

As for performance, she’s fitted with twin MTU engines rated at 2,638 hp which give her a top speed of 21.5 knots and cruising speed of 18 knots.

Custom Line 140 will undergo testing in the coming months, before making its official debut at various international boat shows in September 2022. Stay tuned.