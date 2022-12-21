Custom Line Just Launched a New 121-Foot Superyacht With a ‘One-of-a-Kind Personality’

One American seafarer just scored the ultimate holiday gift.

Custom Line launched a beautiful 122-foot superyacht off the coast of Ancona, Italy on Tuesday, December 20 that will now beeline it stateside to her new owner. Regina is the 14th example of the Navetta 37 that the Ferretti brand has delivered, but is distinguished by a “strong, one-of-a-kind personality that exerts a seductive force over the water.”

First unveiled in 2016, the Navetta 37 redefined what a navetta-style cruising yacht could be. A far cry from plodding, trawler-style designs, the contemporary vessel is fit for both socializing and long-distance cruising. Generous volumes and modern technology ensure outstanding seaworthiness and the utmost comfort.

The Navetta 37. Photo: Alberto Cocchi

Regina was penned by Zuccon International Project and features naval architecture by the Ferretti Engineering Department. She pairs a sleek GRP hull and superstructure with a handsome teak deck. Offering an interior volume of 289 GT, she can accommodate up to 10 guests in five staterooms, along with seven crew. She has a top speed of 15.5 knots, a cruising speed of 12.5 knots, and a range of 3000 nautical miles at 10 knots.

The latest launch is the cherry on top of one incredible year for Custom Line. In fact, the yard has delivered six yachts in the past two months. The 10th Custom Line Navetta 30 hull touched the water at the end of October, while November saw the launch of the eighth Custom Line 120, the 25th Custom Line Navetta 33 (Our Way) and the ninth Custom Line Navetta 42 (Together). December started with a bang as the 15th Custom Line 106 (My Mistake) hit the seas, followed by the 14th Navetta 37 (Regina) this week.

The Custom Line 120. Ferretti Group

All up, Custom Line has delivered a total of 20 superyacht this year. The success, the yard says, can be attributed to the lineup’s innovative onboard tech, excellent performance and sophisticated design. On top of that, the Italian outfit offers a high level of customization via the Custom Line Atelier to ensure each seafarer ends up with the yacht of their dreams. In this case, it’s a 122-footer called Regina.